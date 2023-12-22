"They didn't settle for a draw", "Lonely at the top" - Fans on X react as 10-man Real Madrid defeat Alaves 1-0 in La Liga fixture

Fans online have reacted to Real Madrid's determined win over Alaves in La Liga at the Medizorroza stadium on Thursday, December 21.

Los Blancos came into the game knowing that a win would take them to the top of the table after Girona's 1-1 draw at Real Betis. However, Los Blancos found it hard to break Alaves down. They created multiple opportunities but lacked the final ball.

The score remained untouched at half-time. Real Madrid were then handed a big blow in the 54th minute as Nacho Fernandez was sent off for a poor tackle on Samu Omorodion.

The Spanish giants, though, kept on pushing for a winner but failed to capitalize on their chances. The goal finally came via an unlikely source as Lucas Vazquez headed in from a Toni Kroos corner in the second minute of stoppage time.

The win took the Merengues to the top of La Liga, level on points with second-placed Girona and seven above third-placed Barcelona.

After the game, fans on X (formerly Twitter) heaped praise on Real Madrid's resilience and character as one wrote:

"They didn’t settle for a draw..Warra team"

Another fan tweeted:

"ITS LONELY AT THE TOP"

Here are some more reactions as Carlo Ancelotti's side defeated Alaves to reach the La Liga summit before winter break:

Carlo Ancelotti on La Liga title race after Real Madrid's win over Alaves

While Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to fight for La Liga each year, Girona have come as a surprise package this season.

After 18 games, they are second in the table, level on points with leaders Los Blancos, with 14 wins, three draws, and one defeat. Girona missed out on the opportunity to go into 2024 on the top of the table as they drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Thursday.

After the Merengues' win over Alaves, Carlo Ancelotti touched upon Girona's result and the La Liga title race this season, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“Drawing against Betis isn’t so simple. I watched the game and they showed all the quality they’ve shown in the first half of the season. they don’t have European competition, and I think they will fight until the end, like Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, and, watch out, I think Athletic Club are doing very well too.”

Barcelona are third in the standings, seven points behind Real Madrid and Girona. Atletico Madrid (4th) and Athletic Club (5th) are three points behind Barca but Atletico have a game in hand over the other sides.