"They have to show the manager you don't have to buy expensive players" – Graeme Souness names 2 Liverpool stars who are fighting for their futures

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has stated that Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott should finish their respective seasons on a positive note to impress Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jones, 22, has emerged as a crucial squad member for Klopp's side in the second half of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has started the Merseyside outfit's last six Premier League games, registering a goal and an assist.

Elliott, 20, has also elevated himself from a promising talent to a regular in his team's starting lineup this season. So far, he has featured in 42 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Following Liverpool's recent 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (30 April), Souness stated that the midfield pair have an opportunity to nail down first-team spots at Anfield next campaign. He told Sky Sports:

"Some of them are fighting for their future at the club. The young boys – Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones – they have to show the manager you don't have to buy expensive players, we've already got them here."

The Reds are expected to dip into the summer transfer market to rope in multiple midfielders. They were heavily linked with Jude Bellingham before pulling out of the transfer race to focus on other affordable targets.

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Mason Mount, Nicolo Barella, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Manuel Ugarte of late. They are also said to be keeping tabs on Joao Palhinha, Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram.

Liverpool-linked defender hints at securing summer transfer

In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber hinted at a potential departure. He said:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, at the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday."

Timber, 21, was linked with a permanent switch to Manchester United last summer. However, he opted to remain at his boyhood club for the ongoing 2022-23 season in the end. He has also attracted interest from Liverpool.

A right-footed versatile defender blessed with pace, technique and passing, the 15-cap Netherlands star has registered five goals and four assists in 117 appearances for Ajax. Apart from operating as a centre-back, the ex-Feyenoord academy player can also deputize as both a right-back and a defensive midfielder.

