"They are slightly behind"- Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Arsenal

Michael Owen has backed Manchester United to claim all three points against Arsenal when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Thursday night. The former Liverpool striker believes the Gunners "are slightly behind" the Red Devils in terms of quality within the squad.

Manchester United will head into Thursday's game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Despite being on the back foot for most of the game, the Red Devils were solid defensively and created goalscoring opportunities in the second half.

Arsenal, on the other hand, claimed a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend. The Gunners have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League and have vastly improved under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Michael Owen, however, believes Manchester United have enough firepower to defeat Arsenal on Thursday night. He told Metro:

"Manchester United v Arsenal is a fixture that always grabs the newspaper headlines, and with the introduction of Ralph Rangnick, this is sure to be no different. It's still hard to grasp what Manchester United are in terms of style of play, but I do believe the German will have them far more organised, especially at set plays."

"For Arsenal, there's definitely been improvement here, although to be honest, I do think they're slightly behind Manchester United when you look at the sides pound-for-pound. With that in mind, I'm going for a home win for the Red Devils."

Michael Owen has predicted that Manchester United will beat Arsenal 2-1. The Red Devils have won just one of their last five games in the Premier League. They currently occupy eighth place in the league table.

Manchester United will be desperate to put in a good performance against Arsenal in front of their home crowd

Manchester United suffered two damaging defeats in their last two games at Old Trafford

Manchester United will be desperate to put in a good performance at Old Trafford and claim all three points against Arsenal. The Red Devils have managed to win just two of their six home games in the league this season.

Manchester United suffered two damaging defeats in their last two games at Old Trafford. Their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on October 24th and their 2-0 loss to Manchester City on November 6th arguably led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United recently announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season. However, the former RB Leipzig coach is yet to be granted a work visa and will be unavailable for the Red Devils' clash with Arsenal on Thursday.

