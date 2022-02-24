“They are so smart” – Gabriel Martinelli names 2 Arsenal players he loves playing alongside with

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has lauded Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as two players he loves playing with.

Speaking to The Athletic, the Brazilian was asked about the Gunners' squad and the chemistry in the locker room this season. He said:

"We are a family. We do not just see it as we go to work and we play some football. It is more than that for us. We are all getting stronger together, on and off the pitch. We try and go for some meals together. In Dubai, during the mid-season training camp, we did a whole staff and team barbecue together, which was really nice."

Martinelli was also asked about the players he enjoyed playing with the most, to which he replied:

"All the players are unbelievable to me. I love Emile [Smith Rowe] and [Bukayo] Saka; how they play, they are so smart, they read the game so quickly. Honestly, I love playing with them."

The Brazilian has been one of Arsenal's standout players this season and has scored four goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

Smith Rowe and Saka have also been integral to Mikel Arteta's side so far this campaign. Smith Rowe is Arsenal's top scorer this season with 10 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. Saka, on the other hand, has eight goals and four assists from 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

"Both of them are so good for us" - Martinelli on Arsenal's new signings

White and Ramsdale have been integral to the Gunners

Arsenal signed Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale in the summer. The two Englishmen have since gone on to establish themselves as stalwarts in Mikel Arteta's side. The Brazilian also spoke about the importance of the duo and what they bring to the side. He said:

"Ben [White] and Aaron [Ramsdale] are really nice people and they try and speak to everyone. Ramsdale on the ball is unbelievable, he can put the ball wherever he wants. And Ben - he is so secure, he can dribble, he can play a long ball, he can do whatever he wants with the ball. Both of them are so good for us. We train [long through balls from Ramsdale] in the week. Aaron can do it and I run to give him options. It is like having another [outfield] player on the pitch if the goalkeeper can do that."

Arsenal are currently 6th in the Premier League, four points off Manchester United in 4th, with three games in hand. The Gunners take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, in what will be a pivotal game for their top 4 aspirations.

