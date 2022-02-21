"They have snuck up on us" - Steve Nicol on Liverpool's chances of winning quadruple this season

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol thinks the Reds could win the quadruple this season, but is aware of the enormity of the challenge.

Jurgen Klopp's side are having a great 2021-22 campaign as they remain in the mix for all four trophies they are competing for. They have made their way into the final of the EFL Cup final, where they'll play Chelsea on February 27. Meanwhile, they sit second in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They won 2-0 at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash last week. The Reds will also have the chance to progress to the final eight of the FA Cup when they face Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition on March 2.

Nicol feels the Anfield outfit can win the quadruple this season if they keep their players fit. The former Reds star has been impressed with how his former employers have quietly built a strong squad to compete on all fronts. He said on ESPN FC in this regard:

"If they can keep everybody fit and healthy, then they have a chance (of winning the quadruple). Right now, they have kind of snuck up on us, Liverpool, because it doesn't seem that long ago we were talking about how the squad was a little light."

"They actually look as though they have got two players for every position pretty much. So, if they can keep everybody healthy and get a decent sort of rotation, then they are not weakening themselves that much; they have a chance. Is it going to happen or is it likely? No, because it's very difficult to do it, but they have a chance."

Should Liverpool win the quadruple, they'll become the first English team to do so. However, there is still a long way to go in the season, so it remains to be seen if they can do it.

Can Liverpool lift their first trophy of the season this weekend?

The Reds will have the opportunity to win their first silverware of the campaign this weekend. They will lock horns with Premier League rivals Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will also look to reduce the gap with leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. They play their game in hand against Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday.

