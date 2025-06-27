"They could have sold him" - Manchester United legend given honest thought on Bruno Fernandes rejecting Saudi Arabia move

Teddy Sheringham has praised Bruno Fernandes for rejecting the Saudi Pro League and staying at Manchester United. He believes that the Red Devils could have easily cashed in on the midfielder this summer.
Speaking to Racing Tipster via GOAL, Sheringham said that Manchester United are not at their best, but it shows the Portuguese star's commitment to still deciding to stay at the club. He added that the midfielder is the best at the club and said:
"I think it's great that Fernandes wants to stay. He realises what a big club United are. United probably had that same thought, where they could have sold him to Saudi Arabia for 100 million or something like that, for a 30-year-old. They could have landed big money to really start recharging the batteries at United with new players."
"But good on Fernandes. He realises that United obviously aren't at the top of their game at the moment, but they're still one of the biggest football clubs around. You want to stay there for as long as you can. I really like Bruno. He's head and shoulders the best player. You would much rather have a Manchester United team with him in it, then without him."
Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in 2020 and has become the club captain. They finished 15th in the Premier League last season and are without European football in the upcoming season.
Bruno Fernandes confirms he opted to stay at Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes spoke to the media earlier this month and confirmed that he had an offer to join Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro League side were keen on luring him, but the Manchester United captain opted to stay after talks with Ruben Amorim and the club.
He said:
"There was that possibility, the president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask. There was a waiting period on my part to think about what the future would hold. I would be open to it, if Manchester United felt it was my time. I spoke with Mister Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. I spoke with the club, which wasn't willing to sell, only if I truly wanted to leave. We never talked about money; that was all handled by my agent, not me."
Manchester United have added Matheus Cunha to the squad and are in talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.