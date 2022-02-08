“They are so solid” – Mark Lawrenson warns Arsenal about Wolves with bold prediction ahead of Premier League clash

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Wolves will beat Arsenal when the two sides square off at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners have failed to win their last two games in the league and are yet to win a game in 2022. Their last victory came against Norwich City on Boxing Day in 2021, so they have been terribly out of rhythm.

Wolves, on the other hand, have been in good form in the Premier League. However, they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich City this past weekend.

Wolves @Wolves "We need to put more players between the lines to find the space and create dynamic between the defenders."



The boss' verdict after today's cup defeat. "We need to put more players between the lines to find the space and create dynamic between the defenders." The boss' verdict after today's cup defeat. https://t.co/XYqS1F2BC2

Lawrenson explained that Mikel Arteta’s side would struggle to break down Wolves’ impressive defense. He predicted that Wolves will emerge 2-0 winners:

“Wolves went out of the FA Cup last weekend, to Norwich, but their Premier League form has been very impressive since the turn of the year. Bruno Lage’s side are very good defensively. That means they can put in a pretty average performance going forward but still have a chance of winning games because they are so solid. They have conceded only 16 in 21 league games so far. I don’t think Arsenal will break them down either.”

Wolves will fancy their chances against Arsenal

Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of the form teams in the Premier League right now

Arsenal have struggled this season, and it remains to be seen if things will improve after the winter break.

The north London giants failed to strengthen their squad over the January transfer window. They were looking for a goal-scorer but did not sign anyone.

There is no way to predict how the team will cope without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half of the season. Although the Gabon star was a peripheral figure towards the end of his career at the Emirates, he was an experienced player who scored a lot of goals.

Arsenal @Arsenal Top-10 Goals of the Season.... so far



@GabiMartinelli

@LacazetteAlex

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Take it away, @AdrianjClarke Top-10 Goals of the Season.... so far@GabiMartinelli🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87 Take it away, @AdrianjClarke 🚀 Top-10 Goals of the Season.... so far 🇧🇷 @GabiMartinelli🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87📺 Take it away, @AdrianjClarke 👇

Wolves have been solid defensively and will fancy keeping a clean sheet against the Gunners on Thursday.

Bruno Lage’s side have won four of their last five league games and are one of the form teams in the Premier League.

A win for Wolves would see them leapfrog Arsenal in the league table, closing the gap on the top four places to just a point.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh