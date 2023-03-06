"They sought public impact" - Prosecutor investigating threats to PSG star Lionel Messi makes initial statement about case

In a shocking turn of events, the family supermarket of Antonella Rocuzzo, wife of Argentine national team captain Lionel Messi, was attacked on March 2.

After the attack that the Rocuzzo family supermarket suffered in Rosario, the prosecutor investigating the incident spoke publicly for the first time. Federico Rebola warned that the location chosen to carry out the act was not random, and the perpetrators sought public impact.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Lionel Messi has been left a threatening message by gunmen in Argentina who opened fire at a supermarket that is owned by the family of his wife Antonela. Lionel Messi has been left a threatening message by gunmen in Argentina who opened fire at a supermarket that is owned by the family of his wife Antonela. https://t.co/VAD4E9TEAV

The prosecutor said in an interview with La Capital de Rosario newspaper (via Nexofin):

"Clearly, the first objective of those who did this was for everyone to find out. They sought public impact. There is nothing to indicate that they wanted to intimidate or demand something from the Roccuzzo family. They used something related to Lionel Messi to ensure great diffusion. And, with that, the message reached everyone."

A barrage of 14 gunshots were fired at the Supermercado Unico, located on Lavalle at 2500, leaving a chilling message addressed to Messi himself:

"Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug dealer; he will not protect you."

The attackers then fled the scene on a motorcycle, leaving behind shattered windows and bullet-riddled blinds. It's believed that the perpetrators are linked to the notorious barrabravas of Rosario.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The message read: "Messi, we're waiting for you. [Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin] is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you." Gunmen in Argentina left a threatening message for Lionel Messi after opening fire at a supermarket owned by his wife's family, per @AP The message read: "Messi, we're waiting for you. [Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin] is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you." Gunmen in Argentina left a threatening message for Lionel Messi after opening fire at a supermarket owned by his wife's family, per @AP The message read: "Messi, we're waiting for you. [Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin] is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you." https://t.co/xFrcpgFcRA

The prosecutor added:

"We have nothing concrete. It is very obvious that what was sought was to shoot at a supermarket related to Messi not to threaten his environment but to ensure strong diffusion. It can be inferred, logically, that whoever wrote it wants to cause damage to the mayor."

Gabriel Heinze says he's 'embarrassed' to talk about Lionel Messi

Gabriel Heinze, a former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender, who now manages Newell's Old Boys, expressed his reluctance to discuss about Lionel Messi.

Amid speculations about Messi's future, including the possibility of a return to his childhood club, Heinze played down talks of a sensational comeback. When asked about the superstar's potential return to Argentina, the manager replied (via Football Espana):

“I am a bit embarrassed to talk about Leo (Lionel Messi). The only one who must decide whether or not to return is the person himself. Leo has to be given everything the club has, but the decisions are up to everyone.”

Heinze continued:

“No one has an obligation to come. Leave Leo alone, may he continue to give us joy, and we will see him happy anywhere.”

Poll : 0 votes