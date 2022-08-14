"They have started the season as a shambles" - Ex-Premier League striker slams 'amateur' Manchester United after crushing 4-0 defeat against Brentford 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United after their shambolic defeat against Brentford on Saturday, August 13. He stressed that United players have no cohesion and need to be smarter on the pitch.

The Red Devils lost 4-0 against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in their Premier League clash on Saturday. Goalkeeper David de Gea made two mistakes, which directly led to the first two goals.

He initially failed to make what should have been a rather routine save from a Josh Dasilva shot. He then passed it to Christian Eriksen, who was under pressure from Mathias Jensen only for the latter to win the ball and score.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo then added one goal apiece to make it 4-0 inside 35 minutes of the match.

Agbonlahor, like many pundits, has slammed this display from Erik ten Hag's side. He told Talksport:

“This is not Manchester United. If I was them now after this game I’d be thinking, ‘You know what, Ten Hag, just pack up’. He’s had pre-season and they have started the season as a shambles, they’re like strangers on the pitch."

He added:

“They’re just not good enough, [David] De Gea must know that [Christian] Eriksen has got a man behind him, use your brain and you don’t give it to him, Man City wouldn’t even give it to Rodri in that position. Amateur from Manchester United."

The Red Devils have now lost both of their opening fixtures after going 2-1 down against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend. They will now face arch-rivals Liverpool at home in their next match on August 22.

David de Gea takes reponsibility for Manchester United's loss against Brentford

After the match, David de Gea nominated himself to do the players' post-match interview, where he admitted his mistakes. He stated that he should've done better, as he told Sky Sports:

"I'm just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my teammates. At the moment, it's tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot - [if I had] the result would be different."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest"David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest" David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🔴 https://t.co/uYD65ErbQP

Manchester United currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury