“They steal and then complain” - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal makes emphatic claim about Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 24, 2025 06:39 GMT
Lamine Yamal makes emphatic claim about Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

Just days before the first El Clasico clash of the 2025/26 campaign, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has made a bold claim, alleging that Real Madrid 'steal and then complain'. His remarks come amid claims of refereeing bias towards Los Blancos in LaLiga.

During a Kings League program on Twitch, Yamal was asked by club owner Ibai Llanos whether his side, Porcinos FC, could be compared to Real Madrid.

"Yes, they steal and then complain, that's what they do,” Yamal responded.
Llanos reacted to Yamal’s claim, asking;

“Real Madrid steals?”

And the 18-year-old doubled down on his statement. For the unversed, Yamal is a co-owner of La Capital CF. His team will face Porcinos in the Kings League Spain two days before Barcelona and Madrid will go head-to-head in the first El Clasico of the season.

Speaking further, Llanos asked Yamal if he was confident about scoring against Xabi Alonso's side on Sunday, October 26. The young winger gave a bold response:

“I’ve already done it, don’t you remember?”

Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other four times last season, and in a complete display of supremacy, the Catalans came out on top in each encounter.

The first meeting last season, coincidentally, took place on the same date and at the same venue they will first meet this season. The contest took place at Los Blancos’s home ground, Santiago Bernabeu. Yamal was on the scoresheet as Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 win.

Joan Laporta’s advisor backs Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal to shine in upcoming El Clasico vs Real Madrid

Joan Laporta’s advisor Enric Matip tipped Lamine Yamal to shine for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. Yamal scored three goals in all four meetings against Los Blancos last season, and Matip has backed the Spaniard to impress against their archrivals.

He said (via Diario AS):

“If Lamine has shown anything, it’s that he likes challenges, tough matches, and the best stages are where he shows off his magic, but he’s got a great team in front of him, and it’ll be tough. I’m not worried,” he said.
“I know he’s a very competitive player. I have no doubt he’ll be at his best, despite the fact that he’s just been overcoming some discomfort, had to stop, and won’t be able to have his best rhythm,”

Heading into the contest, Madrid sit atop the LaLiga table with 24 points after nine matches, while Barca are second with 22 points.

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

