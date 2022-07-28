"They still need to do it" - Barcelona are not within wage limit hints Javier Tebas 

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Barcelona still has work to do to fit their expenditure within the league’s strict registration rules.

The Blaugrana have been on a signing spree this summer, bringing in Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie. As per Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla star Jules Kounde is also set to join their ranks this summer, with the centre-back snubbing Chelsea to move to Camp Nou.

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg As reported by @FabrizioRomano Barcelona now have an agreement in place to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. Chelsea will need to look elsewhere for new defenders #cfc As reported by @FabrizioRomano Barcelona now have an agreement in place to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. Chelsea will need to look elsewhere for new defenders #cfc

Considering the debt Barcelona have, their eye-popping transfer activity has surprised many. La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that the Blaugrana are yet to fall in line with the division’s registration rules. However, he is confident that they would find a way. Speaking to Sport (via Football Espana), he said:

“They know what they have to do. I think that they still have a bit of work to do but they are on the right track.”

Tebas was then asked whether Barca would be able to register all their new signings by August 13, ahead of their 2022-23 La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano. Here’s what he had to say:

“Ask FC Barcelona. I can say that they know the rules well and they are well aware of what they have to do. They still need to do it, but there is still some time.”

According to Transfermarkt, Barcelona have spent €103 million on signings ( €45 million on Lewandowski and €58 million on Raphinha) thus far this summer. Kessie and Christensen have joined the club as free agents.

Javier Tebas explains the mechanics behind Barcelona’s summer spree

According to La Liga’s latest report (via Football Espana), Barca’s salary cap stands at a negative €144 million, making it impossible for them to register new players without generating more income.

SPORTbible @sportbible



If Frenkie de Jong refuses to leave or take a pay-cut, Barça will have a HUGE problem.



Via The registration of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski is not guaranteed at Barcelona.If Frenkie de Jong refuses to leave or take a pay-cut, Barça will have a HUGE problem.Via @Alfremartinezz The registration of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski is not guaranteed at Barcelona.If Frenkie de Jong refuses to leave or take a pay-cut, Barça will have a HUGE problem.Via @Alfremartinezz https://t.co/S8laDbWeGs

Tebas revealed that the Catalans had generated revenue by selling some major assets and might need to offload some players to continue registering new arrivals.

He said:

“They have sold 10% of their TV rights for €207m. Then they increased that share to 25% which I think gives them some €350m more… That would be €500m and I think they have another, third lever that of around €200m. With that and if they manage to get some players to leave, this explains the possibility of these signings.”

He further added:

“They have been able to sell assets, which was something they needed to do, and to reduce salaries – that’s what allows them to sign.”

