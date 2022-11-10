"They still need to strengthen in all areas" - Gary Neville offers damning verdict on Manchester United's summer transfer window

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the current Red Devils squad needs additions in every department. He has praised manager Erik ten Hag for doing well even with limited resources and feels the Dutchman needs to be backed in the transfer market.

The 20-time English champions spent a little over €240 million in the summer transfer window earlier this year to sign Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia.

But Neville feels a couple of those signings came too late in the window and Ten Hag wasn't afforded enough time to work with them before the start of the season.

“I think [Ten Hag] has had a very good start in difficult circumstances. The transfer window was a shambles,” he said on the latest episode of Sky Sports' The Overlap (via Manchester Evening News).

“Many may feel at the end they got it right through Casemiro and Antony but those players should have been with him at least a month or two before.”

Neville further added that Manchester United need to strengthen in all departments.

“The money that’s been spent, you’re still looking at it thinking they still need to strengthen in all areas. I don't think there’s any area in the team you wouldn't think at this moment that the club don't need to strengthen,” he said.

The former Manchester United captain feels the Red Devils' front-line is the worst amongst the top-six Premier League clubs.

“I think United’s front players they're the least talented out of the top six. I think I'd swap every other club's - Chelsea is the only one [possibly not]. You think of the money they've spent on Sancho, who doesn't always play, Martial, who is in and out.

“We’re at a point now where we’re relying on Martial to come back. He had been written off by 99.9 per cent of United fans as being a player who would no longer contribute to the club or feature,” he opined.

“I like the midfield... Will it win you a league? No” - Gary Neville on current Manchester United squad

Neville reserved some praise for the Manchester United midfield but was quick to add that they are not a league-winning unit yet.

He also believes that the Red Devils need to sign a defender to partner Martinez as Raphael Varane is too injury-prone.

“I like the midfield, we’ve got five players in there, we’ve got Fred, [Scott] McTominay, Casemiro, [Bruno] Fernandes and Eriksen. Will it win you a league? No. The back four isn’t strong enough yet. There still isn’t a partner for Martinez.

“[Raphael] Varane is looking like he’s always going to get injured, it's unfortunate. I think there’s still areas to strengthen in all parts of the team,” Neville added.

