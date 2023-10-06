“They are still underestimated” – Berbatov makes prediction as Liverpool prepare to face Brighton 

Former Premier League striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion F.C to play out a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash on Sunday (October 8).

The Reds are coming off a controversial 2-1 league defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend (September 30). Meanwhile, Brighton suffered a brutal 6-1 loss against Aston Villa during their previous fixture in the English top-flight.

Berbatov seemed perplexed after the Seagulls' defeat from last weekend. Admitting that Brighton are one of his favorite teams to watch, Berbatov said (via Metro):

"How did Brighton lose that badly!? One of my favorite teams to watch, how they play football, how they use the ball and the space – come on man. Liverpool were obviously unlucky against Spurs and they have big expectations for the season still. They are still underestimated, I think."

"This should be a good game to watch and I want to say Brighton will win, but, I’ll go for a draw with both teams starting the season really well."

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table, two places and a point higher than Brighton (16 and 15 points respectively). This fixture could see a few goals scored, given both sides have netted a combined 35 times in just seven matches so far.

"We move forward" - Liverpool star makes claim amid suggestions from Jurgen Klopp for Tottenham replay

Trent Alexander-Arnold (via Getty Images)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has urged his side to move on from the refereeing fiasco in the 2-1 Premier League loss to Tottenham on September 30.

Luis Diaz was denied an opener in the match after an erroneous offside call in the first half. The PGMOL admitted to VAR's mistake in this case, as the Reds suffered a loss after being reduced to nine men during the fixture.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's suggestions that the match ought to be replayed following the refereeing blunder, Alexander-Arnold said (via Express):

"We’re just disappointed by it, by what’s gone on, but it’s not like me saying anything now is going to affect the decision that was made. It is what it is."

"Disappointing because of all the hard work that we put into the game as players and for us not to get the result, potentially because of a decision elsewhere, a mistake not on our behalf, is not a hurt but… We move forward."

Liverpool held on to a 1-1 scoreline following Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota's red cards in the 26th and 69th minutes, respectively, until Joel Matips's unfortunate late own goal (90+6').

Klopp's men will be looking to bounce back in the league when they face Brighton this weekend.