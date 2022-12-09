“They have a strong chance” - Singer Shaan reveals which team he is rooting for to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Indian playback singer Shaan, who is also a massive football enthusiast, is rooting for Brazil to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He is currently in Doha and watched the Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Switzerland, which Fernando Santos' team won by a scoreline of 6-1.

Shaan was amazed by the electric atmosphere in the arena. He was also impressed with Portugal's performance, despite their captain Cristiano Ronaldo only making a substitute appearance.

Speaking about the atmosphere inside the Lusail stadium, he said (via Hindustan Times):

"Electric. We experienced the chanting, lighting, music, Mexican waves and a great game of football. We were lucky to have feet seats. So we watched the game from pretty close. A lot of goals were scored by Portugal, so there was never a dull moment. The anticipation of Ronaldo being subbed in and his arrival on the ground was a massive moment."

Shaan further revealed that he is rooting for Brazil to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side are currently competing against Croatia in the first quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The singer said:

“I think (Brazil) they have a strong chance of lifting the World Cup.”

Shaan was present with his family. Speaking about his sons' football fandom, he said:

"They support rival clubs in the English Premier League and have different views on players and teams. So there’s always a lot of banter between them."

The 50-year-old singer named Argentina captain Lionel Messi as his favorite footballer, saying:

"It’s been Lionel Messi (Argentine footballer) all the way. Watching him weave his magic is always a treat. He’s in good form in this World Cup too."

Shaan named the matches he is looking forward to the most in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England and France were two of the favorites for the tournament, coming into the FIFA World Cup. They are set to meet in a mouth-watering quarter-final tomorrow, an encounter that Shaan is looking forward to.

He is also keen to see a Brazil vs. Argentina showdown. The two South American giants could meet in the semi-finals if they win their respective last eight games.

Like most football fans across the globe, Shaan is also hoping to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo clash in the FIFA World Cup. The two superstars could collide in the final if both teams progress that far. He said:

“I am looking forward to England vs France and a likely Argentina vs Brazil. I am also expecting a France vs Brazil final, but from my heart, I would love to see Portugal vs Argentina.”

Get Croatia vs Brazil Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes