"They are so superior" - Chris Sutton makes his prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Reputed pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal to complete a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday, March 4.

The Gunners are in the midst of a title race and cannot afford any slip-ups. They're third in the Premier League standings, a point behind second-placed Manchester City and two short of league leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's side come into the fixture with imperious league form, having won all of their last six matches in the English top flight, scoring a stunning 25 goals.

Predicting this match in favor of the north Londoners, Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"Arsenal are wiping the floor with everyone in the Premier League at the moment. Like Liverpool and Manchester City, they can't afford any stumbles in the title race but I don't anticipate them having any problems winning at Bramall Lane."

"They are so superior to a Sheffield United side that lost 5-0 at the Emirates earlier in the season, when Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick, and they are also in excellent form," he added.

"The Blades are not going to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal and their plan will just be to try to keep them out for as long as possible. If the Gunners score early, then it could be a difficult afternoon for Chris Wilder's side," Sutton concluded.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are rock-bottom in the standings, level on points with Burnley, who are 19th. The Blades are 11 points short of climbing out of the drop zone and look an extremely likely candidate for relegation this campaign.

Mark Goldbrigde slams Rio Ferdinand after absurd Mikel Arteta Arsenal exit comments

Rio Ferdinand

Former defender and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand created a stir on social media after he said Mikel Arteta would '100 percent' join the Red Devils if the opportunity arose.

"Arteta would leave Arsenal to go to Man United, 100 percent. He would, he’d be off," he said (via talkSPORT).

Mark Goldbridge, a popular Manchester United podcaster and YouTuber, was quick to shut down the football pundit.

He told talkSPORT about the former United defender's comments:

"I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. There’s no way Mikel Arteta - a former Arsenal player - is going to leave the Gunners, who are in a much better position, to join Manchester United."

It seems highly improbable that Arteta would wish to take over as Manchester United boss, given the current state of the club. The Red Devils were knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League this year and are sixth in the league.