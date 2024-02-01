"They sympathize with the lack of luck he’s had" - Rio Ferdinand praises Liverpool fans for singing attacker name after Luis Diaz's goal

Football pundit and former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has praised Liverpool fans for singing Darwin Nunez's name after Luis Diaz's goal in their recent 4-1 win against Chelsea. He believes that the fans sympathize with the Uruguayan star and his tough luck in front of the goal.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Ferdinand said that with Nunez not great in front of the goal recently, it was nice of the fans to recognize that he needed some support. He was happy to see the fans singing the striker's name instead of Diaz, who had scored the fourth goal for the Reds. He said:

"Even this goal the fans weren't singing Diaz's name, they were singing Nunez's name. Because I think they sympathise a bit with the lack of luck he's had in front of goal or a bit of poor finishing at times."

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31, to go five points clear at the top of the table again. Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szobozlai and Luiz Diaz scored for the Reds, while Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for the Blues.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Darwin Nunez after Liverpool win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Darwin Nunez despite the striker not getting on the scoresheet against Chelsea. He believes that Nunez has been doing well and does not think missing chances is a big issue.

He told the media (via LiverpoolECHO):

"Insane first half, unbelievable. Outstanding. Why do we speak about Darwin? Obviously because he has so many situations where he missed. It is the first time since we count, a player hits the woodwork four times in a game. Yeah, now think you are in his boots, how that feels. Now missing a penalty, you could see at half-time he was really upset with himself."

He added:

"And then missing a header from close range, but then setting up a goal. He stays in the game. There was never a striker who barely could walk and everyone asks, 'What is he doing?' and becomes the final picture of himself. This is the way it works. It's just crazy that he creates that many. Imagine for a second he would take them on all. The numbers would be absolutely insane, to an extent where we wouldn't understand it anymore so it's normal."

Nunez has scored and assisted 11 goals each for the Reds in 34 matches across competitions this season.

Liverpool face Arsenal next in the Premier League on Sunday, February 4. They will be up against Chelsea once again this month when the two sides clash in the Carabao Cup final.