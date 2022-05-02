"They can't take it away" - Florentino Perez claims Real Madrid star should win the Ballon d'Or this year

Florentino Perez has backed Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema for the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Los Blancos president believes 'they cannot take it away' from the Frenchman after his spectacular form throughout the season.

Benzema has been leading Real Madrid's attack this season, which has helped them win La Liga already. The Frenchman has been in stunning form in the Champions League as well, where they currently trail Manchester City 4-3 in the semi-finals.

Lig Radyo @LigRadyo 📸 Florentino Perez: "Bu sezon Ballon d'Or'u Benzema'ya vermek zorundalar, bu konuda hiç şüphe yok." 📸 Florentino Perez: "Bu sezon Ballon d'Or'u Benzema'ya vermek zorundalar, bu konuda hiç şüphe yok." https://t.co/jlVsYWV5ki

Perez was talking to reporters when he backed Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or. The Real Madrid president believed the Frenchman should have won it last year as well, but Lionel Messi walked away with the trophy. He said:

"Benzema has been good now and ever since he arrived. There is no doubt that they have to give him the Ballon d'Or this year, they can't take it away."

GOLTV @GolTV A pocas fechas para culminar la temporada en las principales ligas europeas, las tablas de goleadores están al rojo vivo



34 R. Lewandowski (Bayern de Múnich)

27 C. Immobile (Lazio)

26 K. Benzema (Real Madrid)

24 K. Mbappé (PSG)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 22 M. Salah (Liverpool) A pocas fechas para culminar la temporada en las principales ligas europeas, las tablas de goleadores están al rojo vivo34 R. Lewandowski (Bayern de Múnich)27 C. Immobile (Lazio)26 K. Benzema (Real Madrid)24 K. Mbappé (PSG)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 22 M. Salah (Liverpool) 🚨 A pocas fechas para culminar la temporada en las principales ligas europeas, las tablas de goleadores están al rojo vivo 🔥🇩🇪 34 R. Lewandowski (Bayern de Múnich)🇮🇹 27 C. Immobile (Lazio)🇪🇸 26 K. Benzema (Real Madrid)🇫🇷 24 K. Mbappé (PSG)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 22 M. Salah (Liverpool) https://t.co/iKhBhoBCci

Vinicius Jr. has also openly backed his teammate for the Ballon d'Or, saying:

"Benzema has been good now and ever since he arrived. There are no words that can describe how he plays. He deserves the Ballon d'Or. I hope my brother Benzema ends up winning La Liga, Champions League, and Ballon d'Or."

Real Madrid star gets support from Rio Ferdinand for Ballon d'Or.

Rio Ferdinand has also been vocal about his support for Karim Benzema in this year's Ballon d'Or race. The Manchester United legend recently said:

"They should already be writing Karim Benzema's name on the next Ballon d'Or. This is the business end, and he keeps scoring. He's taken Real Madrid top of the league [in LaLiga Santander]. They are flying, and he is the talisman.

"When Cristiano Ronaldo was there, he had the humility to sit in the background because he knew what the team needed, but now he's come out of the shadows. He's 34 and he's the best No.9 in the world. He's on another level. He has goals, assists, link-up play, he can slow the game down."

Benzema has scored 14 goals in 10 Champions League games this season, carrying Madrid to the semi-finals. He has also scored 26 goals in 30 La Liga matches to seal the title for Madrid.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava