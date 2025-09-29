“They are the team that everyone’s going to chase” - Rio Ferdinand names strongest club in title race after Liverpool lose and Arsenal win

Rio Ferdinand has named reigning champions Liverpool ahead of Arsenal as the team to beat in this season's Premier League title race. The Reds dropped points for the first time this season when Crystal Palace claimed a late 2-1 win over them on Saturday.

Ferdinand spoke on his Rio Presents podcast, pointing out that Arne Slot's side remain the benchmark in the Premier League this season. He said that their experience gives them an edge over other teams and contributed to their being the team to beat.

“Liverpool are the team [to beat]. They are the champions. Liverpool have got the most experience, you’ve got to watch them. They are the team that everyone’s going to chase.”

The Reds were crowned as champions in week 34 of the 2024-25 season and could afford to ease off in the final weeks, picking up just two points from their final four games. As a result of this, Arsenal finished the season only ten points behind them in second, securing a third successive second-place finish.

Slot's side began this season with five wins in the league, defeating Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Anfield. The Gunners, on the other hand, dropped points against Manchester City and Liverpool, two of the league's biggest teams, heading into matchday six.

Arsenal's win over Newcastle United on Sunday and the Reds' defeat at Selhurst Park means they only have a two-point lead atop the standings. Both teams will hope they can find the necessary gears to keep going throughout the season in the hopes of emerging as champions in May 2026.

Arsenal take advantage of Liverpool slip with Newcastle win

Arsenal took full advantage of a rare slip from Liverpool by defeating Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday. The Gunners moved to within two points of the Reds at the head of the table, with the champions having lost a day earlier.

Nick Woltemade scored his second goal in front of Newcastle's home crowd with a fine header into the bottom corner in the first half. The visitors rallied and found an equaliser through former Toon Mikel Merino's header in the 84th minute of the game.

Mikel Arteta's side stole all three points at the death thanks to a towering header from Gabriel Magalhaes which sparked wild celebrations. The win takes the Gunners up to 13 points after six games in the league this season, while the Reds have 15 points.

