"They are a team of scrappers" - Wayne Rooney ahead of Argentina-France 2022 FIFA World Cup final

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has showered praise on Argentina ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France in Qatar tonight (December 18). Both teams are looking to win the competition for the third time.

After topping Group C, Lionel Scaloni's side progressed to the summit clash, knocking out Croatia, Netherlands and Australia along the way. Despite slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, La Albiceleste have registered five wins on the trot without trailing once. The two-time world champions have scored 12 goals and conceded five in six games.

In his column for The Sunday Times, Rooney said that Argentina are a hard-working team, who are focussed on backing their captain Lionel Messi with grit and determination. He wrote:

"They are almost a working-class team, in the sense they're stubborn, hard to beat, and they'll fight — fight for Messi, fight to stay in a game knowing that if they do, their captain will win it for them. They are a team of scrappers who just don't know how to give in."

Shedding light on how both teams would play to make up for Messi (Argentina) and Kylian Mbappe (France)'s lack of defensive work, he added:

"Their teammates are going to have to deal with this, and I think Argentina will defend more for Messi than France will for Mbappe."

Messi, who is set to feature in his final FIFA World Cup game, has registered five goals and three assists in six games so far. Mbappe, meanwhile, is tied with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in the race for the Golden Boot award, having also struck five times.

The Frenchman also has two assists.

Jurgen Klinsmann picks Argentina over France in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Speaking on BBC One, Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann shared his thoughts on the emotional angle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. He said:

"It comes down a little bit to their emotional factors. If Argentina can balance their emotions ... their expectations are through the roof. In the beginning of the tournament, they failed to deal with it (against Saudi Arabia) and were nervous against Mexico."

Backing La Albiceleste to lift the trophy, Klinsmann added:

"If they can balance their emotional side out, they are so hungry to lift this title. If they're capable in doing that, they're my favourites."

La Albiceleste have a slight edge over France in the FIFA World Cup, registering two wins and a loss in three meetings. While Argentina won group games in 1930 and 1978, Les Bleus were victorious in their last meeting in 2018, winning 4-3 in the Round of 16 en route winning the trophy.

