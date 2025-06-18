"They have to do things" - LaLiga president claims Barcelona cannot register Joan Garcia and Nico Williams without key changes

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has stated that Barcelona do not have space in their budget to register Joan Garcia and Nico Williams. The Spanish custodian is all set to join the Catalans from Espanyol this summer.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that the LaLiga champions will trigger Garcia's €25m release clause. While the move hasn't been confirmed yet, all signs indicate that the 24-year-old will ply his trade at Camp Nou next season.

However, speaking recently as cited by TBR Football, Tebas suggested that Barcelona may have to sell players to register Garcia.

"We haven't even set dates yet, but we'll see... Barça has to do things to be able to register him, not many, but they have to do things, and they already know what they are," said Tebas.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have also been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. Tebas added that it was unclear if the Spanish champions have the funds to sign the 22-year-old and register him.

"Does Barça have the money to sign Nico and register him? I don't know. But in the end you hear so many things: Williams, the other one, the one with the motorcycle... first of all, whoever it is has to be registered, which is true, which I don't know," said Tebas.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool's Luis Diaz is also a target for Barcelona this summer.

Are Barcelona planning to announce Joan Garcia's arrival this week?

Barcelona are planning to announce Joan Garcia's arrival on Wednesday, according to SPORT. The report adds that the Catalans will unveil the player official on Thursday.

The Spaniard was one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga this season, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games across competitions. His efforts were key to helping Espanyol avoid relegation.

The player was not short of suitors this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly among his admirers. However, the Spanish champions have moved quickly to secure his services.

Barcelona were eager to sign a replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has struggled with injuries of late. The veteran German missed almost the entire 2024/25 campaign with a knee injury, and his future now hangs in the balance.

Wojciech Szczesny, meanwhile, is only a backup option, while Inaki Pena is likely to be on his way this summer. Garcia is expected to become the No. 1 under Hansi Flick next season.

