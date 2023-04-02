"They don't think of the consequences" - Ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique reacts to former partner Shakira's diss track aimed towards him

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has reacted to his ex-partner Shakira's diss track aimed at him and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira's song with Argentine DJ Bizzarap titled 'BZRP Music Sessions #53' has broken records. It is the most-watched Latin song on YouTube and has racked up over 400 million streams on Spotify.

The diss track took several digs at Pique following the former couple's split last June amid allegations of infidelity on his part. The former Barcelona defender has now reacted to the song by hinting at the mental toll it may have on its target (via Barca Universal):

"This topic of the Diss Tracks, it's fine, it's a fashion, but then they don't think about the consequences it can have on a mental level for the person you throw it to... It looks good for the singer, because they say 'Oh, you're the f*cking queen!"

Shakira particularly took shots at Pique's new lover Clara Chia in the track. She referred to their new relationship by stating that he traded:

"A Ferrari for a Twingo." and "a Rolex for a Casio."

The Barca icon and the Colombian pop star were together for 11 years. They share two children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 9. The breakup has been fractious with both at loggerheads.

Gerard Pique claims that his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola once fined him for wearing short sleeves

Gerard Pique (left) claims Guardiola (centre) fined him.

Gerard Pique brought an end to his illustrious career last November, having become a Barcelona great. He made 616 appearances for the Blaugrana, winning the UEFA Champions League four times and the La Liga title on eight occasions.

The Spaniard was well-known for donning long sleeves during his career, even in hot weather. However, the former Manchester United defender has revealed a potential reason behind this.

He claims that his former Barca manager Guardiola once fined him for wearing short sleeves. He said that the current Manchester City boss punished him as he put his health at risk (via GOAL):

"Once it was very cold in Barcelona, but I was wearing short sleeves."

He continued:

"A photo of me in the snow and me in short sleeves appeared. Pep saw it and scolded me, fined me, didn't call me for the game and made me pay for a meal for the team, as I was putting my health at risk."

Guardiola helped Gerard Pique on his journey to becoming one of football's most renowned central defenders. He made 183 appearances under the Spanish tactician.

