"They think they are entitled to say what they want" - Pundit calls Liverpool supporters at Anfield as 'terrible losers' after Simeone incident

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has slammed Liverpool fans for their behavior at Anfield. He claims that the home team fans hate it when the away team scores and try to ensure that those in the stands do not celebrate it.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said that home fans are bound to make things hostile for the away teams and their fans, but things are different at Anfield. He claimed that the Reds have an attitude, and it was something he never liked about the Anfield club.

Recalling an FA Cup tie at Anfield, he said:

"I'm going to make Liverpool fans incandescent. I have to say, having taken teams there and scored goals against L'pool, they are terrible losers. They think they're entitled to say exactly what they want to you if you score a goal. I remember when we played them in the FA Cup, we scored a goal, and likely so, not so much me, but the board of directors that I had there got up and celebrated the goal, and were instantaneously set upon by L'pool fans because the only people that are entitled to score at Anfield are, of course, L'pool."

"The reasons why I make this particular observation is because it really surprised me. It surprised me with the level of energy that was spent basically saying, sit down and shut up. I don't like him. I didn't warm to them at all. I remember coming away thinking, who do you lot think you are? But there is that attitude that if you score against and they don't like it, they'll give it to you. Every club gives it to you, but it was different at L'pool."

Jordan went on to claim that the fans often turn to physical and verbal abuse towards the away team supporters at Anfield.

Liverpool fans in the limelight after two incidents in three games

Liverpool fans are in the limelight for the wrong reasons this season after two different incidents have been reported in the first three home games of the season.

AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo reported racial abuse from a fan at Anfield during the Premier League season opener against Liverpool. The fan was immediately asked to leave the stadium and is currently out on bail with a temporary ban from entering any football stadium in the United Kingdom.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was also involved in a verbal exchange with a fan during their 3-2 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The Argentine told the media that he was at the receiving end of verbal abuse from a fan throughout the game, and reacted towards the end.

