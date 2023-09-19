"They didn't think he was good enough" – Ian Wright lauds Arsenal star who has completely changed fans' opinion this season

Arsenal great Ian Wright recently lavished praise on Fabio Vieira for turning around his form since the start of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

Vieira, 23, endured a disappointing debut season last time around after joining the Gunners in a £34 million deal from Porto. He started just 14 of his 33 appearances across all competitions, netting two goals and providing six assists in 1413 minutes of first-team action.

However, the Portuguese international has started this season on a fine note, earning a Premier League start in his team's 1-0 win at Everton last weekend. He has registered two assists in just 130 minutes across four games.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Wright suggested that the attacking midfielder has managed to change Arsenal fans' initial opinions after starting off on the wrong foot. Ian Wright said about last campaign:

"As a player, you always want to be rewarded for what you are doing. Last season, Arsenal fans didn't want him anywhere near the team. They didn't think he was good enough after coming in the summer."

Lauding both Fabio Vieira and Mikel Arteta, Wright concluded:

"But, he started the pre-season brilliantly. He has come on now and made an impact too. You have to reward these players. There is no time for sentiment. Arteta's job is to win the Premier League title. He has to find a formula. If someone is in form, then he has to play."

Vieira, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027 at the Emirates, could retain his starting spot in his side's next game. He could prove to be a creative star in the UEFA Champions League group tie against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, September 20.

How has Kai Havertz began life at Arsenal?

As part of a summer clearout, Kai Havertz left Chelsea to join Arsenal in a potential £65 million permanent switch. He signed a lucrative five-year contract upon joining Mikel Arteta's side, retaining his kit number of 26.

However, the 24-year-old German has failed to shake off his rustiness, which ailed him during his three-year stint at Stamford Bridge. He scored just 32 goals in 139 matches for them despite playing as a striker.

A left-footed versatile midfielder, the Bayer Leverkusen academy graduate started five straight league games before being dropped in Arsenal's latest win at Everton. He has yet to score or assist for his new team.