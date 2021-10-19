“They think they’re better than they are" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United players, claims they're a 'bit like babies'

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has labeled Manchester United's players 'babies' following their humiliating 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday.

The former England international criticized the United players for not showing urgency in pressing down opposition players like Liverpool and Manchester City do.

Neville said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (via TalkSPORT):

“Honestly, they don’t press very well, they’ve got no intensity, they walk around the pitch, particularly the front players. They think they’re better than they are when I watch Liverpool and Manchester City, the players sprint."

The 46-year-old considers Manchester United's players to be an egoistic bunch who think they can win the game by themselves if they happen to score a goal.

He added:

"This Manchester United team are also really poor in reacting to goals. If they concede a goal, they’re a little bit like babies and they all start doing their own thing. If they score a goal, they all puff their chests out and think ‘here we go, I’m going to score the winner’ and their egos come out.”

Gary Neville reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's biggest mistake in Manchester United defeat to Leicester City

Gary Neville believes starting half-fit Harry Maguire was one of the biggest mistakes committed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City.

The former Manchester United full-back said:

“The biggest mistake Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made was the selection of Harry Maguire. He was absolutely nowhere near it. We’ve all had those games where we weren’t fit and nowhere near it. Picking him in the first place as a big problem – maybe it was the panic of not having Raphael Varane and Maguire."

The pundit believes the Red Devils should have started Eric Bailly alongside Victor Lindelof for this game:

"But they’re not taking him off at half time. It’s not just the goals that Harry Maguire was involved in, generally he was nowhere near it. I think Eric Bailly should have played alongside Victor Lindelof – that was the biggest mistake that happened on Saturday.”

