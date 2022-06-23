“They threw a lot of money in the trash with ridiculous signings” – Neymar’s former agent holds one individual responsible for beginning of Barcelona’s financial woes

Neymar's former agent Wagner Ribeiro has taken aim at Barcelona for their poor management of the club's funds. He claimed that the Blaugrana have wasted money on a lot of ridiculous signings but also backed Joao Lapota to turn things around.

Barcelona are still in a financial crisis as they have to raise money and free up their wage bill. The Spanish giants are yet to register their free signings like Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen despite agreeing to deals with both players.

Ribeiro spoke to GOAL this week and claimed that Barca made several mistakes during the reign of former club president Sandro Rosell. He added that the club made ridiculous signings and said:

"FC Barcelona's problem began with Sandro Rosell, due to poor management when he was president of the club. They threw a lot of money in the trash with ridiculous signings. I know Laporta and I am sure that he will bring better days to Barça."

Barcelona need €500 million to save the club

Barcelona's vice-president for finance, Eduard Romeu, spoke to SPORT earlier this summer and claimed the club would need €500 million to address their dire financial situation.

Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan



theathletic.com/news/barcelona… Barca VP Romeu telling club socios that debts remain so bad they've no option but to back plans at EGM next week to shell shares in club's operations / future Barca VP Romeu telling club socios that debts remain so bad they've no option but to back plans at EGM next week to shell shares in club's operations / future theathletic.com/news/barcelona…

He went on to reveal that the Blaugrana could have been worse by another €150 million if not for measures taken by the current management during the season.

"The number doing the most damage is asset imbalance. The negative capital of €500 million. You could add €150m to that in losses this season if we didn't do anything. I said it before, if someone wants give me €500 million... That is what we need to save Barca."

However, the Catalan side are still unwilling to accept the CVC investment deal with LaLiga. Romeu claims the deal is not ideal for the clubs in the long run and said:

"For us, despite all the pressure we have received and the Fair Play issue we always have to keep in mind, it's a bad deal. From a financial point of view, it's settled and I think the president (Joan Laporta) has been very clear."

The Catalan side are looking to raise funds this summer by selling Frenkie de Jong as per The Atheltic. Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Dutchman but are yet to complete the deal.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far