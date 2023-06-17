"They should be together" - Barcelona fans all want the same thing as adorable image of Pedri with Aitana Bonmati goes viral

Barcelona fans want Blaugrana midfielder Pedri and Barca Femeni star Aitana Bonmati to date each other after an image of the two went viral on social media.

The La Liga champions launched their new home kit for the 2023-24 season this week. The shirt features five thick red and blue stripes across the front and has received rave reviews from fans.

Barcelona, meanwhile, claim to have drawn inspiration from their women's team for the first time for the shirt. Hence, the promotion for the kit launch saw several Barca Femeni players sport the jersey and pose alongside their male counterparts.

Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Caroline Graham Hansen were among those who represented the women's team, while Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Ronald Araujo were also involved.

Bonmati, who also featured in the promotions, posted pictures of herself in the new shirt on Instagram. One of the images included her posing alongside Barcelona men's team star Pedri. Behind-the-scenes snapshots of their shoot later emerged on social media as well.

Pedri and Bonmati, 25, appeared to have a good time as they were beaming in the said photos. The two midfielders' chemistry led fans to manifest possible romance between the two, with one tweeting:

"She is five years older but I don't care. They should be together."

Another tweeted:

"I see something."

Here are some more reactions to the viral image of Barcelona stars Pedri and Bonmati:

It's worth noting that both men's and women's teams of Barcelona had a fruitful 2022-23 season as they won their respective leagues, as well as the Supercopa de Espana. Barca Femeni did one better, winning the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Bonmati, meanwhile, bagged 19 goals from 37 appearances across competitions for her side.

Barcelona star Pedri's 2022-23 season in numbers

Pedri, 20, was pivotal to Barcelona's La Liga and Supercopa de Espana triumphs in the 2022-23 season. He bagged six goals and one assists from 26 league appearances and also netted in the team's 3-1 win against Real Madrid in the Super Cup final.

However, it's worth noting that the midfielder struggled with fitness in the second half of the season. He missed 14 games across competitions through injury since the turn of the year.

Pedri's last appearance for the Blaugrana came in their 4-2 La Liga win against Espanyol in May. He provided the assist for Alejandro Balde's goal that day. The Spaniard had 119 touches, the most the in the game, and made 93 passes, including four key passes, with 90% accuracy.

The youngster was also an important player for the Spain national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He started in each of their four games in the tournament before being knocked out by Morocco in the Round of 16.

