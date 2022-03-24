"They told me I didn't have the level to be there" - Barcelona star Pedri on failed trial at Real Madrid

Barcelona's teenage sensation Pedri Gonzalez has opened up on his experience of attending a trial at Real Madrid earlier in his career.

The youngster revealed that he trained for three days with Los Blancos' junior team before he was told that he wasn't good enough. Pedri said on the Cadena Cope program El Partidazo (as quoted by Sportsfinding):

“I went there. and the first few days I couldn’t train because there was snow on the fields. I trained three days. One I think they were playing, and they took me down with the B (team) to train, and in the end, they told me that I didn’t have the level to be there and that they were leaving me keep looking.”

The Spaniard added:

“Now I’m where I want to be. I have never met the person who said no to me; I don’t remember who he is. I would tell him that now I am enjoying myself at Barcelona.”

Pedri also added that not getting selected for Real Madrid motivated him to do better even if he didn't enjoy the way things turned out. The 19-year-old concluded:

“At first, you don’t like being rejected anywhere, but then it motivates you to think that if they didn’t want you, now you’re going to work so that something else can come in the future.”

Pedri was one of the standout players in Barcelona's 4-0 drubbing of Real Madrid

While the Blaugrana were in excellent form heading into El Clasico on March 20, few could have anticipated how things turned out. Xavi Hernandez's side were ruthless, blanking Real Madrid 4-0 in their own backyard to record a famous victory.

Goalscorers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice, Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo understandably grabbed most of the headlines. However, the Blaugrana simply wouldn't have won if not for Pedri's industrious performance in midfield.

The Spaniard completed four dribbles, all three of his long-ball attempts and 88% of his passes, while also creating a chance for his teammates. Pedri also won seven ground duels and made three tackles and a clearance in an incredible display.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz | 19 yo Pedri in his first Clásico at the Bernabeu.



• 76 Touches.

• 56/64 Passes.

• 3/3 Accurate Long Balls.

• 1 Key Pass.

• 6/9 Duels Won.

• 3 Dribbles.

• 2 Tackles.

• 1 Clearance.

• 1 Headed Clearance.

• 5 Ball Recoveries.

• 0 Fouls.



Golden Boy for a reason! | 19 yo Pedri in his first Clásico at the Bernabeu.• 76 Touches.• 56/64 Passes.• 3/3 Accurate Long Balls.• 1 Key Pass.• 6/9 Duels Won.• 3 Dribbles.• 2 Tackles.• 1 Clearance.• 1 Headed Clearance.• 5 Ball Recoveries.• 0 Fouls.Golden Boy for a reason! 📊| 19 yo Pedri in his first Clásico at the Bernabeu.• 76 Touches.• 56/64 Passes.• 3/3 Accurate Long Balls.• 1 Key Pass.• 6/9 Duels Won.• 3 Dribbles.• 2 Tackles.• 1 Clearance.• 1 Headed Clearance.• 5 Ball Recoveries.• 0 Fouls.Golden Boy for a reason! 🌟 https://t.co/6yiBFIAZUn

After suffering a few injuries earlier in the season, the youngster looks back to his best. He is already a vital cog in the Barcelona midfield and looks set to be a key player at the Camp Nou for years to come.

Edited by Bhargav