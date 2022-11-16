"They told us comments like ‘I’m the best,’ or they laughed" - La Liga attacker slams Real Madrid for their arrogance on the pitch 

Rayo Vallecano attacker Sergio Camello has slammed Real Madrid, claiming their players are arrogant and pompous.

Vallecano are the only team to beat Los Blancos in La Liga so far this season. They earned a 3-2 home win against the defending Spanish champions on November 8.

Speaking to MARCA, Camello revealed some stunning details about their La Liga rivals.

He said (via Football Espana):

“We have a team that works well off the pitch because we are friends and if you have to smash your head for someone, you do it. We have shown it at the Camp Nou, the Metropolitano and against Real Madrid.”

He further claimed that players from Carlo Ancelotti's side teased them by making comments about their superiority. Camello said:

“They also drove us crazy. When you are a big player you can either have the attitude of Falcao or you can come to take the p p*** or laugh at you. We play football very well, but when we have to break our faces we do it. In the end, the game is played more without the ball than with it. They told us comments like ‘I’m the best’ or they laughed… they’re not better for that.”

The 21-year-old attacker is currently on loan at Vallecano from Atletico Madrid. He has made 15 appearances for Rayo Vallecano so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Los Blancos are currently in second spot in the La Liga table, having scored 35 points from their 14 games. They trail league leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona by two points at the moment.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, are in eighth place in the table.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti named the top five players he has managed

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has managed the biggest clubs and the best teams throughout his career. The current Real Madrid manager has named the top five players he has coached.

Speaking to the Italian TV show Che Tempo Che Fa, he said (via Managing Madrid):

“From my time as a player I have to mention Van Basten, Baresi and Maldini. Then, as a coach, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Benzema and Vinicius. There’s many of them…”

Ancelotti managed Marco van Basten, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Ronaldo Nazario and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan. He managed Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid.

