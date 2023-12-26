“They took the p**s out of everyone” - Berbatov recalls how Manchester United stars including Cristiano Ronaldo got ‘humbled’ during Christmas party

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that the Manchester United academy players would put on a show for the first-team players and take the 'p**s out of everyone' at the Christmas party every year. He said that the youngsters would leave everyone, including the top stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and more, humbled in the end.

Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov recalled his experience of Christmas Parties at Manchester United. He first spoke about how the players would have a grand feast, saying:

"We had lots of traditions at United. Sir Alex Ferguson and the staff would get all the players together and serve us Christmas dinner. We had banter, jokes, a cracking time. An English Christmas dinner was a new experience for me. There was plenty of food, although it wasn't all to my taste to be honest."

"You had a menu prepared by the chef. Normally it was roasted potatoes, turkey, some other vegetables and salad. We never had pigs in blankets! You ate and took the p*** out of the staff. Never the boss though! It was great fun and a wonderful moment to show camaraderie. It built the team spirit. I loved it."

Berbatov went on to speak about the second tradition, saying that the academy kids would mimic the first-team players.

"The other tradition was that, after you had your lunch with the boss and staff, the academy players put on a bit of a show. They would make fun of the first-team players. They'd pretend to be one of us or show us what some of us were doing on the pitch or the way we spoke - it was so fun," Berbatov said.

"You needed thick skin to watch yourself being played by someone else. It was great. They took the p*** out of everyone: me, Wazza, Ronaldo, Rio. You need moments like this, for someone to humble you because you knew it was just fun."

