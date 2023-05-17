TV host Rui Oliveira has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram stories where she could be seen twerking.

The Spaniard has taken Instagram by storm in recent days by uploading stories of her twerking with teacher Jack Gomez. She has an innate passion for dance and has returned to her roots in recent days.

Rui Oliveira, a host of CMTV's program Noite das Estrelas has now reacted to the recent turn of events. He stated that got scared while watching the video as he said (via Hiper):

“I even got scared, it looks like a washing machine when it's spinning.”

Another presenter named Maya said on the matter:

"I went several times today to Georgina's Instagram to see if she had shared Dolores Aveiro's statement, and the only thing there was this."

Daniel Nascimento, meanwhile, claimed that while he likes Rodriguez's appreciation of Ballet in her 'I am Georgina' Netflix series. However, he admitted that he has been taken aback a bit by her twerking clips. Nascimento said:

“I don't know what she wants to be, but I don't like this. Me when I see Georgina in her documentary talking about ballet, which is a classy dance, with good taste, and suddenly I see this… I am in doubt, is this Georgina or is that Georgina… And pay attention , it is no value judgment."

Rui Oliveira went on to give his verdict on what he would have done to Georgina Rodriguez if he was Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiros. He said:

“I want to say that if I were Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, and that I saw my daughter-in-law in these situations, I would go from here to Madrid, nail her twice and put her in on the plane directly to Saudi Arabia. Dona Dolores, if you want company, I'll go with you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently stirred controversy with her bikini post

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently sizzled her fans with a raunchy bikini post. She could be seen wearing a sky-blue colored bikini in an Instagram carousel post. However, fans didn't react so kindly to the post, being concerned about the Saudi Arabia law.

The Saudi Rabian law prohibits women from wearing sleeveless dresses or bikinis in public places. Rodriguez and Ronaldo live in Riyadh since the Portuguese footballer's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Many questioned whether the dress of the image is in accordance with the law. Rodriguez shared the snaps with her close to 50 million Instagram followers.

Poll : 0 votes