“They are on track” - Ian Wright says Arsenal can win PL title, names 3 players who have made a ‘massive difference’

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has named three summer signings who will help the Gunners win the Premier League title this season. The pundit lauded Declan Rice, David Raya, and Kai Havertz for the impact they have made for the north London outfit.

The Gunners brought in Rice from West Ham United for a club-record £105 million, Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million, and Raya on loan from Brentford last summer.

The English midfielder quickly settled into the team and became an integral player, registering six goals and assists each in 28 league games. After a difficult start to his Arsenal career, Kai Havertz has hit a great run of form recently, scoring in each of his side's last four league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Raya has replaced Aaron Ramsdale as Mikel Arteta's man between the sticks this season. The Spanish goalkeeper has registered 28 appearances across competitions, maintaining 12 clean sheets.

Wright believes these three Arsenal stars will play an instrumental role as the Gunners pursue their first league title in over two decades. He said (via The Mirror):

"What's changed [from last season] is David Raya, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz – three signings that have made a massive difference. You've got William Saliba, when he was out of the side last season, it had a massive effect on the whole of our right side."

"The levels of having three draws and it is enough to take you out of the race is what you are dealing with. It is so ruthless. You can't even draw against Man City with what they are doing and the runs they can put in. Now, Arsenal are more ruthless and I'm happy that it looks like they are on track."

The Gunners will next face Porto in the second leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League fixture on Tuesday (March 12), having lost the first leg 1-0.

Rio Ferdinand takes aim at Arsenal fans after making Premier League title claim

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Arsenal fans as he revealed which team he wants to win the Premier League this season.

The English top flight currently harbors a unique three-horse title race, with just a point separating the Gunners, Liverpool, and Manchester City at the top of the league table.

The north Londoners lead the standings on goal difference ahead of Liverpool, while the Merseysiders sit a point above City. While Ferdinand would like to see the north Londoners end their 20-year wait for a league title, he took aim at the club's fanbase and said (via Football365):

“There are three teams playing now to win the league which is Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal – I actually want you boys to win it. But you and some of your fans make me not want you to win it.”

Arteta's side will return to Premier League action with a clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (March 31) after the upcoming international break.