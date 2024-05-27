“They tried to destroy him when he was young and that made him stronger” - Roberto Carlos tips Vinicius Jr to win Ballon d’Or 

Roberto Carlos has backed Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes that the media and fans tried to destroy the winger during his early days, which has made the Brazilian even stronger.

Speaking to the media at a recent event, Carlos stated that the world of football needs players like Vinicius Jr, who can rise above the hate. He backed the Real Madrid star to win the Ballon d'Or and said via TheMadridZone:

"They tried to destroy Vini when he was young and that made him stronger. There are other great players, but we needed a player like Vini. If he continues like this, it will be natural for him to win the Ballon d'Or."

The Brazilian legend spoke about Vinicus Jr earlier this season and said via OneFootball:

"I always hope that the Brazilian players that come to Europe are among the best. Vinícius is very young and left Flamengo already with a lot of experience. It was great for him to play against Plzen. He will make history in Real Madrid and in world football. He is a modern player, able to dribble, responsible, consistent and complete."

GOAL has reported that Vinicius Jr is the front-runner for the Ballon d'Or this season. His Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos are right behind him.

Real Madrid manager backs Vinicius Jr for Ballon d'Or

Carlo Ancelotti has also backed Vinicius Jr to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Real Madrid manager claims that the Brazilian has the UEFA Champions League final and the Copa America to drive the votes his way.

He said in a press conference:

"He's still got the Champions League final to come and then he'll be at the Copa America. He's very close, and if he has positive results in both competitions, he could well win it (Ballon d'Or). Before I came to coach Madrid, I saw Vinicius on TV and I thought what an incredibly talented player he looked. When I arrived here, that much was clear, and he's improved on many things to enhance that talent. He's better at evading his markers now and has improved in front of goal as well."

Vinicus Jr has already helped Real Madrid win La Liga this season and has played a key role in taking them to the Champions League final. He scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the 2022 final.