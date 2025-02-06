“They are the two most important people for me” - Alexis Mac Allister says who was main reason alongside Jurgen Klopp for him to join Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has named former coach Jurgen Klopp and the club's technical director Julian Ward as the two people who convinced him to join the Merseyside club. The Argentine moved to Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for a reported £35 million.

Mac Allister was one of four major midfield signings the Reds completed that summer, with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo also joining the ranks at Anfield.

Since making the switch, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has established himself as a key player at the Merseyside club. In his debut season, Mac Allister registered seven goals and seven assists in 46 matches across competitions. This term, he has continued to flourish under new manager Arne Slot, contributing three goals and three assists in 32 outings.

Speaking recently to Argentine outlet La Media Ingelsa, Mac Allister disclosed that it was Klopp and former sporting director Julian Ward who convinced him to join the Reds. He said (via Rousing the Kop):

"I would tell you that Jurgen Klopp along with Julian Ward, they are the two most important people for me to be at Liverpool. They were the two who were very interested in me."

"Before signing I had a chat with Klopp as well and that was also very important for me, especially knowing that they really want you."

Mac Allister continued:

"One thing is to go to a big club because, I don’t know, you won a World Cup, you have a name. And another thing is to know the coach truly loves you and that you’re going to feel important, you’re going to play."

"When I talked to him [Klopp] that was what he transmitted to me, what I felt at least. That made it very important that I was able to be here and also the fact of being able to work with him and learn from him," the 26-year-old concluded.

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool after the 2023-24 season having spent nine years as manager. Julia Ward, meanwhile, stepped down from his sporting director role in 2023 but returned to the club in 2024 taking up a technical director capacity.

Liverpool midfielder says former player played a role in his move to the club

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch said it was the club's former winger Sadio Mane who convinced him to join the club after saying of lot of good things about the Premier League giants.

Gravenberch and Mane played together at Bayern Munich the season before the Dutchman moved to England. In a recent interview with Liverpool's 'A Day With', Gravenberch talked about the role the Senegalese played in his transfer to Liverpool in 2023.

"Sadio is a really nice guy. When I was in Munich, I asked him also about Liverpool, if it’s like a good step for me and how the club was and everything. He said a lot of good things. So, in my head I was like, ‘I have to go!" he said (via This is Anfield).

Since joining the Merseyside club, Gravenberch has registered four goals and four assists in 69 games.

