"They were unlucky" - Pundit makes interesting prediction for Liverpool vs Brentford

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson expects the Reds to beat Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (May 6) despite not being entirely convinced about the team's recent form.

Although the Anfield outfit have had an underwhelming season, they have been in fine form recently. They are unbeaten in seven games and have won each of their last five outings.

Liverpool will be determined to take their winning streak to six when they face Brentford. A win over the Bees would see the Reds reduce the gap with fourth-placed Manchester United at least temporarily. Erik ten Hag's side lock horns with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (May 7).

Brentford, meanwhile, travel to Anfield on the back of an impressive 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest. The ninth-placed side scored twice after the 80-minute mark to secure the victory last weekend.

Looking ahead to the clash, Lawrenson said that he was impressed by Brentford's win against Forest. The Reds legend added that his former employers were lucky to claim all three points in their last game against Fulham. The former defender, though, predicted Jurgen Klopp's side will beat the Bees due to the game being held at Anfield.

"Brentford had a brilliant result last week, it’s always great to get two goals late to turn a game around like that," Lawrenson wrote in his Paddy Power column. "Liverpool have won five on the trot but they still look a bit all over the place at the back to me. I was at Fulham in midweek and they were unlucky not to get a point from that game. Still, this is at Anfield, so I’d expect a home win. Liverpool 2-0 Brentford."

Klopp could notably be without two important players against Brentford, with Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson doubts for the game.

Liverpool have four games remaining

Saturday's (May 6) game against Brentford will be Liverpool's 35th Premier League game of the season. They will have three more games left to play after the clash against Thomas Frank's men.

With four games left, the Merseyside-based club sit fifth in the table with 59 points. They are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand. Hence, the Reds face an uphill task to secure a top-four finish this season.

After Brentford, the Anfield outfit will face Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton in their remaining games.

