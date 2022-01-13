“They usually have three months of vacation” – Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on comparisons with LeBron James and Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the biggest superstars in the world of sports for decades now. His mental strength and physical prowess have been inspirational to many.

Turning 37 in February, the Portuguese has barely shown any signs of stopping. He joined Manchester United last year and is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals in all competitions. In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Ronaldo talked about his fitness and how he currently feels about his body. He said:

“Genetically, I won't say 25 so as not to exaggerate, but I feel like I'm 30. I take care of my body and my mind a lot. It's something I've learned in recent years: after 33, the body will continue to respect you when you need it, but the hardest battle is mental."

He added:

“You go through a lot of things to be able to maintain the high level. It's the hardest. What I've been focusing on is the mental because I know the body will handle it, because I respect the body a lot and give it lots of pampering.”

Due to his longevity at the top, Ronaldo is often grouped with players like NBA superstar LeBron James, NFL star Tom Brady and tennis legend Roger Federer.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Cristiano Ronaldo son wants him to keep on playing so one day they can play together. Cristiano Ronaldo son wants him to keep on playing so one day they can play together. https://t.co/Ifnmceylub

Speaking about the comparisons with other icons in world sport, the Portuguese said:

“You mentioned players with a lot of longevity well, but in other sports, it's different. There is, in my opinion, not as much overload as in football. They also have a longer recovery period. They usually have three months of vacation... In tennis, it's more intense, they travel more... Well, I don't want to talk about it but I've thought about it too.”

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play beyond 40 years of age

In the conversation, Ronaldo also spoke deeply about longevity and how he has been able to maintain himself at the top. Speaking about the importance of experience, he said:

“I'm happy, I want to stay here, see what happens. If I reach the age of 40 playing, 41, 42... But the most important thing is to enjoy the moment. I think the ability of a football player is to have the intelligence to read a game. Experience gives us that. And I have experience, I know my body. I know when I can go, when I can't."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also stressed the importance of being able to adapt to different situations as a footballer. He said:

“In my view, the ability we have to have is adaptation. It is the most appropriate word for a football player, to be able to play for a few years. I managed to have that balance. Knowing how to adapt at each age to a new philosophy of play, of your body, of your mind...”

The Portuguese added:

"I feel proud that people continue to say that Cristiano, at 37, 38, continues to maintain the level that we are used to. This is not for everyone, this is the dedication of many hours, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly and being here competing with these 20-year-old kids. That's why I feel proud and I want to continue.”

Ronaldo further talked about how he liked to keep a positive mindset and revealed he didn't have any regrets throughout his stellar career. He ended by saying he had enjoyed all the experiences he has had. Ronaldo concluded:

“I prefer to look at things in a positive light, which is: all the experiences I'm going to have when I'm done with my career have been beautiful, regardless of the end results. All the experiences, decisions I've made, I don't regret it. Life is like that, made of experiences, moments and I enjoyed all I had.”

Ronaldo will next be in action for Manchester United in the clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

