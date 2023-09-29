"They’ve had a few bumps in the road" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester United to comfortably defeat Crystal Palace in their upcoming Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 30.

The Red Devils defeated Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side 3-0 to knock them out of the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 26. They will be aiming to do more of the same in the exact same fixture in the Premier League.

Manchester United have struggled in the league and are currently ninth in the standings, accumulating just nine points from six appearances. Meanwhile, Palace are 10th with eight points after six games.

Despite losing midweek, Crystal Palace will be hoping to cause an upset. Manchester United have not managed to win consecutive games against the Eagles since March 2018. They have also won just three out of their last eight games against Palace.

Lawrenson made his prediction in his column on Paddy Power News, writing:

"I’ll go for a repeat of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup scoreline here I think. They’ve had a few bumps in the road, some massive inquests, and all kinds of stuff going on off the pitch which hasn’t helped. They managed to get a scrappy win at Burnley and a comfortable one during the week so I’ll go for a repeat of that. I think they’ll push on now."

Lawrenson's Prediction: 3-0

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag addresses Red Devils' growing injury list

The Manchester United manager believes the club's expanding schedule and fixture overload are responsible for his side's mounting injury list. The Red Devils currently have seven players unavailable due to injury.

To make matters worse, Lisandro Martinez is reported to be out for two to three months after aggravating a foot injury he sustained back in April. However, Ten Hag did confirm Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay will be available for selection against Crystal Palace.

During Ten Hag's pre-match press conference, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We already did, we already expanded the squad this season because we make the reason clear. We had a World Cup in the middle of the season, we had a longer season, we had to play a longer season as well, with FA Cup. A shorter break. Every time the schedule is expanding, the load on the players is too much, it's such a great overload."

He added:

"Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going. We keep expanding the schedule. Anywhere, it won't stop. Players can't deal anymore with this overload and I think that's what you say in this squad at the moment."

Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbee Mainoo, and Amad Diallo are all sidelined due to injury. Manchester United only have one fit full-back in Diogo Dalot, with Sofyan Amrabat expected to play left-back against Palace tomorrow.