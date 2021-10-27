"They’ve coerced this poor bugger into thinking he can do the job" - Jordan slams Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand for Solskjaer support

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has accused Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville of coercing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Jordan, who now works as a pundit for TalkSPORT, said that the likes of Gary Neville are defending someone who is "indefensible." Manchester United are currently in the midst of a massive slump but Neville has repeatedly continued to back Solskjaer.

"They’ve (Neville and Ferdinand) coerced this poor bugger into thinking he can do the job. They have convinced him in some way that he is actually capable of doing this job. Gary Neville got himself into a terrible situation yesterday where he was trying to defend the indefensible. What you got was a push back from Jamie Carragher who drove a bus through him."

Simon Jordan also said the likes of Gary Neville have clouded their judgment with emotion since they used to play with Solskjaer at Manchester United. Jordan believes football is a results business. He added:

"I get it, he’s your mate. But you compare the facts for sacking a manager at Salford to one at Man United. The whole thing is based on an emotive reaction to what was ultimately a tonking. The facts are in front of you. He’s a really nice guy but, do you know what? At the elite end of business, whether it’s business or football, just simply don’t cut it."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT talksport.com/football/96886… 🗣 "I get it, he’s your mate, but you can't compare sacking a manager at Salford to one at Man United."🗣 "They're defending the indefensible."Man United legends accused of 'coercing' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into thinking he was a 'capable manager' #MUFC 🗣 "I get it, he’s your mate, but you can't compare sacking a manager at Salford to one at Man United."🗣 "They're defending the indefensible."Man United legends accused of 'coercing' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into thinking he was a 'capable manager' #MUFCtalksport.com/football/96886…

Manchester United have decided not to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday (October 24). Despite the result, the club's board have decided not to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet. The Red Devils will wait a few more weeks, with Solskjaer receiving the backing of a majority of their board members, including former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 48-year-old will be in charge when Manchester United travel to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Solskjaer is also expected to be on the touchline for their games against Atalanta and Manchester City.

However, the pressure is surely on the shoulders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United are currently on a four-game winless run in the Premier League. The run includes defeats against Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool.

Reports have linked former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with the Manchester United job if Solskjaer is sacked in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Ole Gunnar Solskjær completed the training session at Carrington today, Sir Alex Ferguson was there too. Feeling around the staff is the same: he’s staying. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are prepared to give him another chance with Tottenham & potentially for Atalanta/City games. Ole Gunnar Solskjær completed the training session at Carrington today, Sir Alex Ferguson was there too. Feeling around the staff is the same: he’s staying. 🔴 #MUFCManchester United are prepared to give him another chance with Tottenham & potentially for Atalanta/City games. https://t.co/fAKASdZG7T

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings and are eight points behind league leaders Chelsea. The Red Devils have only picked up 14 points from their first nine games and sit behind the likes of Brighton, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra