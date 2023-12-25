"They've come back and looked decent this year" – Ex-Manchester United star names club Harry Maguire should join in January

Ex-Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has stated that Harry Maguire should seal a move to West Ham United in the winter transfer window.

Earlier in October this year, ESPN reported that the Hammers are keen to reginite their interest in the centre-back. They could end up signing him next January since the Red Devils are likely to listen to offers.

During a recent chat with Express Sport, Sharpe was asked to share his two cents on Maguire potentially joining the UEFA Europa Conference League champions in January next year. He replied:

"It's a difficult one to call. The media circus was way out of proportion and pretty brutal at times for someone who was just playing football. I don't know Harry Maguire, I don't know what the manager talks to him about, I don't know if he's sort of thinking behind what's going on. But I look at a West Ham move on the surface and think what a great move it would be."

Revealing why Maguire could succeed at West Ham, Sharpe added:

"I know West Ham struggled a bit last year, but that was probably due to being in Europe for the first time in a while. They've come back again and looked decent this year. They'll always have a decent team. David Moyes is a really good manager, and Maguire would benefit from playing under David Moyes in a team like West Ham."

When queried about the Manchester United star's failed move to West Ham earlier in August, the three-time Premier League winner replied:

"On the surface, it would've been a really good move for him [in the summer]. It would've been regular football; no one could've complained when Gareth Southgate carried on picking him for England. And he probably would've been able to disappear a bit around London away from games. He won't be able to do that around Manchester. Maybe in January, he goes somewhere."

Maguire, 30, has helped Manchester United record five clean sheets in 17 outings, including 15 starts, across competitions so far this season.

Manchester United dealt blow as rival team open talks with top target, claims journalist

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with OGC Nice over a winter switch for Jean-Clair Todibo. They could end up beating Manchester United in the race.

Todibo, who joined Nice after a short-term loan stint from Barcelona for an initial £7 million in 2021, is arguably one of the top centre-backs in the Ligue 1 now. The 23-year-old has made 117 appearances across competitions for Nice, finding the back of the net two times so far.

Should the Frenchman join Manchester United in the future, he would emerge as a first-team starter in the right-sided centre-back role for them. He could also operate as a holding midfielder when required.