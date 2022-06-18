"They’ve covered their bases when it comes to wide areas" - Noel Whelan backs Liverpool to spend big money on signing midfielder

Liverpool need to start looking for a replacement for their reliable midfielder Jordan Henderson, who turned 32 years old yesterday. Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Reds to spend big on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to replace the aging England star.

Liverpool recently completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal worth €100 million. Noel Whelan believes the Reds could still be able to cough out another staggering figure to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham.

Tee 🔴 @Tee025s 🥳. Liverpool’s most successful captain in the Premier League era who has won it all

#Henderson #LFC #HappyBirthday

The Englishman told Football Insider:

“I don’t think there’s no money in the bank. I think it’s there. It’s whether you can get that player. We’re looking at Haaland leaving Dortmund to Man City. We know for a fact that Dortmund don’t lose two big players in one window. Bellingham, you would like to think that he is the perfect fit for player and for club. That is probably their next big target, so to speak."

Liverpool are currently in a critical situation, with Sadio Mane having sealed his transfer to Bayern Munich and Mohamed Salah likely to leave as a free agent next year.

Whelan believes the Premier League giants should focus on bolstering their midfield as they already have enough resources in the wide areas. He continued:

“If you’re going to spend a lot of money, it’s going to be in that midfield area. I think they’ve covered their bases when it comes to wide areas. Next year, you look at the Salah situation. How is that going to transform? We don’t know yet, I think he’ll probably leave on a free, his last year at Liverpool."

The Englishman added:

“The next port of call is that replacement for your Hendersons and the elder statesmen in central midfield with a Bellingham. I think that's where they lay their next big money, in my opinion."

The Anfield Alert 🔔 @TheAnfieldAlert Just Jude Bellingham replying to an account saying he’ll be joining Liverpool in the summer… Just Jude Bellingham replying to an account saying he’ll be joining Liverpool in the summer… https://t.co/d2LTM3RMv0

How much could Jude Bellingham cost Liverpool?

The midfielder continues to impress with club and country.

According to Tranfermarkt, the midfielder has a market value of €80 million. However, Borussia Dortmund could look to earn more than that from any potential transfer, with the player's contract active until the summer of 2025.

Jude Bellingham had a decent outing with the Bundesliga giants last season. He scored six goals and contributed 14 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. He is currently representing England in the UEFA Nations League.

