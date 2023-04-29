"They’ve done so well" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the scoreline for Manchester United vs Aston Villa 

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to defeat Aston Villa in their Premier League clash. The fixture is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford tomorrow (April 30).

Manchester United have been a side reborn under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutchman has transformed the Red Devils into genuine top-four contenders. They are currently fourth with 60 points, six ahead of Tottenham with two games in hand. They have also won the EFL Cup and have a chance of achieving a domestic double after making the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

However, Manchester United have shown their vulnerability of late without the centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, who are likely to miss the rest of the season due to injury. The Red Devils were recently knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla, losing 3-0. They also drew 2-2 to Spurs on April 27 after letting a 2-0 lead slip.

Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa side will be looking to take full advantage of this. Villa have turned their season around under the former Arsenal manager and are currently sixth in the table with 54 points. A win would be monumental to their chances of qualifying for the Europa League.

Mark Lawrenson has predicted the Red Devils will defeat Aston Villa 2-0 tomorrow. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"I’m going to go for Manchester United to win this. Aston Villa are right up there. They’ve done so well. Manchester United 2-0 Aston Villa."

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho shares his thoughts after signing new long-term contract

Alejandro Garnancho signed a new contract with the club yesterday (April 28), keeping him at Old Trafford until June 30, 2028. The 18-year-old has been in fine form this season under Erik ten Hag and has contributed massively in attack.

Garnacho was given his opportunity when the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were unavailable for selection earlier in the season. He took full advantage, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 31 appearances, helping the Red Devils win the EFL Cup.

He gave his thoughts on signing a new deal (via Manchester United):

"When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with the badge on my chest."

“I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way."

He added:

“I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

Garnacho hasn't featured since picking up an ankle injury on March 12. The Argentinian is set to return to training this week and could feature before the end of the season.

