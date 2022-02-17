"They've fallen off a cliff" - Gabby Agbonlahor says he wouldn't bet on 'dreadful' Manchester United to secure top 4 finish 

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United will not finish in the top four based on their current form.

The Red Devils ended a run of two games without a win in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at home this past Monday.

Although the performance was not convincing enough, Manchester United did well to get over the line against Brighton's ten men in the second half.

The win helped them climb back above West Ham United and into the fourth spot in the league table.

Agbonlahor, however, feels that their performances have not been up to the mark and that they have moved backwards.

The former forward told Football Insider:

"Man United are not just going backwards, they've fallen off a cliff. They have been dreadful. The performances of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have been inconsistent. Marcus Rashford and Sancho are not doing enough. If I was a betting man I wouldn't bet on Man United finishing fourth."

He added that Sancho should be doing better than his current form, and hailed Paula Pogba's impact since his return from injury.

"Sancho has looked a bit better but I'm thinking of the Sancho we saw at Dortmund. It's not enough. He should be the main man at Man United, he should be getting on the ball and making things happen. Don't be in and out of games, can you have a good 90 minutes, not just 20 minutes?

"The only bright spark recently has been Pogba's return. He's been their best player since he's come back, he's the only one turning up."

Manchester United do have their destiny in their own hands

The race for the top four is extremely close as there are five teams who can finish fourth.

Arsenal and Tottenham have three games in hand over United and will be able to close the gap or even climb above the Red Devils should results go their way.

jαck @UtdOptimist Manchester United better do everything possible to keep Paul Pogba. You don’t get better by selling your best player. Manchester United better do everything possible to keep Paul Pogba. You don’t get better by selling your best player.

Wolves have two games in hand over Manchester United too, and can go level on points with Ralf Rangnick's side with two victories.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are just a point behind Manchester United. The Red Devils have some tough games coming up, and as Agbonlahor said, they are not favorites to finish in the top four unless some of their players step up.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar