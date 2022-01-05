"They've got better players" - Ray Parlour makes top 4 prediction for Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham 

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has backed Manchester United to finish fourth in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league table and four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Parlour, however, feels Manchester United have the better players and said if Ralf Rangnick can sort the team out they should be able to finish fourth.

Arsenal @Arsenal "I've answered the critics for now, but I'd like to be judged over two, three, four years, not just a few games."



🗣



"I've answered the critics for now, but I'd like to be judged over two, three, four years, not just a few games." @AaronRamsdale98 on his move to Arsenal, the team's progress and his passion for the club

Parlour told talkSPORT before Manchester United’s loss to Wolves:

"If he [Rangnick] can get that little bit of a buzz around Manchester United again, they’ve got better players probably than most of the squads."

He added:

"Then you look at Spurs, I think it's close between Spurs and Arsenal. The north London derby coming up will be massive for both sides. And then West Ham, you still can't write them off. I know they had that little bit of a blip but they've bounced back very well against Palace and Watford.

"But it's all about the transfer window for me, West Ham need a few more players coming in. Certainly a striker is desperate. They've really been dismantled at the back… whether they look at centre-half.

"A lot of it is going to come down to signings in January. Not just the top four, but at the bottom as well. If I'm going to stick my neck out, I would certainly go with Manchester United still [to finish fourth]."

Manchester United will need a strong second half of the season to finish ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United had an inconsistent first half of the season which resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job.

Ralf Rangnick was hired on an interim basis, but the Red Devils' form hasn't seen a massive swing yet.

Manchester United @ManUtd "If we bring that intensity and aggression, we know the fans will be behind us."



Luke Shaw on what was missing from our performance in



Luke Shaw on what was missing from our performance in #MUNWOL "If we bring that intensity and aggression, we know the fans will be behind us."

Arsenal, on the other hand, started slowly but have picked up some momentum of late. Mikel Arteta has built a youthful Arsenal team who have shone against the smaller teams. Their record against the teams above them can improve, though.

Manchester United will also possibly look to strengthen their squad in the transfer window, so that could become a factor, as Parlour pointed out.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar