"They've got a bit of a steal" – Owen Hargreaves in awe of Liverpool summer signing's performance against Bournemouth

Ex-Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Liverpool new boy Wataru Endo following the midfielder's performance in his team's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19).

The Reds signed Endo from VfB Stuttgart for around £16 million earlier past week. They handed him a four-year contract after failing to rope in top defensive midfield targets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Endo, 30, came on as a 63rd minute substitute in place of £37 million winter arrival Cody Gakpo to make his debut for Jurgen Klopp's side. He completed 15 out of 17 attempted passes, won a tackle, made two clearances and one interception during his Merseyside debut.

Speaking on Optus Sport, Hargreaves shared his two cents on Endo following his cameo debut for a 10-man Liverpool side. He elaborated:

"Out of possession he is brilliant, in terms of pressing the ball. He's amazing in the air considering he's only 5'10" honestly. His vertical, it's insane. He was captain of Stuttgart, captain of his country. An absolute leader. He's 30 years old and had one year left on his deal, but I think they've got a bit of a steal there."

A right-footed holding midfielder, Endo is a seasoned midfielder who is also adept at operating as a centre-back if required. He helped Stuttgart achieve promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2019-20 season and played a vital role in establishing them as a top-flight regular.

Endo, who has represented Japan 50 times so far, made 133 appearances across all competitions for Stuttgart before departing this summer. He netted 15 goals and laid out 12 assists in the process as well.

Jurgen Klopp opines on Liverpool new boy

Speaking to club media, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that Wataru Endo was on his radar for quite some time. He elaborated:

"Wataru is a really good player. He is very experienced and loves to work extremely hard. He's a late bloomer, he was definitely underestimated, but he has improved every year since he has been in a proper football setting. On the pitch, he's a monster and wants to fight. He has been on my radar for a while."

Endo, a one-time AFC Champions League winner, is expected to start for his team in their Premier League trip to Newcastle United next Sunday. He is likely to fill the void left by Alexis Mac Allister's red card.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently monitoring a number of defensive midfielders to serve as a replacement for Fabinho. They have been linked with Cheick Doucoure, Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds need to continue their midfield rebuild as they have brought in three new faces while parting ways with five midfielders, three of whom were critical to the team on and off the pitch.