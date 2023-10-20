"They’ve got the firepower undoubtedly" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Sheffield United v Manchester United

Former Premier League striker Robbie Savage predicted Manchester United's greater attacking talent to beat Sheffield United in their Premier League fixture on October 21.

Speaking to Football365, the Welsh midfielder laid emphasis on United's great goalscoring run in recent times, saying:

"Scott McTominay, two late goals against Brentford. How big were those two goals for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. This is another difficult game."

He added:

"They’ve scored in their last 10 Premier League games against Sheffield United and I think they’ll go to Bramall Lane and get a goal. Look at Hojlund. He’s done very well for Manchester United. Rashford with a goal for England in midweek. They’ve got the firepower undoubtedly."

"I think they’ll score, the big question is can they keep Sheffield United out. The answer to that is no. But I think Man United, with the firepower, will win the game 2-1."

The Red Devils looked to be heading for a defeat in their previous game against Brentford at Old Trafford. However, substitute Scott McTominay bagged a brace in stoppage time to lead the team to a win.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 campaign. They are 10th in the table, with just 12 points from their first eight games and will be looking to get their season back on track.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United, one of the sides promoted from the Championship, currently lie rock bottom of the league. They have secured just one point from their first eight games.

Erik ten Hag offers support for under-fire Manchester United star

Andre Onana has come under criticism for his performances.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has assured fans that goalkeeper Andre Onana will come good for the side. The 27-year-old has been at the receiving end of criticism from fans for his poor performances this season.

Ten Hag said (via press conference):

"He knows, we know, he will do much better and as every player who's coming into the Premier League, you need an integration period but he has to step up. Big United keepers like Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea started not doomed and Andre knows that it is good to know a little bit from history."

He added:

"We live now, we live in the future and he has to make his future by giving better performances. I'm sure he will do. He showed it at Barcelona, Ajax, Inter Milan, he was in semi-final and final of Champions League, I'm sure he will give a great performance."

Manchester United signed Onana for a fee of close to €55 million from Inter Milan this summer, replacing long-time goalkeeper David de Gea. The Cameroon international previously worked under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Onana was seen as an upgrade over the Spaniard owing to his skills on the ball. However, he has endured a tough start to his career at Old Trafford, making errors in possession while also conceding a few cheap goals.