"They've got to go and earn the right" - Roy Keane explains why Lionel Messi doesn't deserve to win World Cup with Argentina 

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has claimed that Lionel Messi does not deserve to win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina and must earn the right to do so.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has insisted that just because Messi has had a glittering career, it does not mean that he deserves to win the FIFA World Cup.

Keane has claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is an absolute genius of a footballer and does not need to win the FIFA World Cup to prove it. He told ITV, as quoted by Express Sport:

"You've got to be careful. Obviously, he's had an amazing career but you can't just say that a player deserves it. They've got to go and earn the right."

"He's in a brilliant team, I think we're all looking forward to watching him live. He's an absolute genius, his record is fantastic. Does he need that World Cup on his CV to top it up? I don't think so."

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi Leo Messi: "Now [after the defeat], we have to show that we are a real group. There are no excuses. We have to be united and rise” Leo Messi: "Now [after the defeat], we have to show that we are a real group. There are no excuses. We have to be united and rise” https://t.co/cMNafPC6pr

Keane has suggested that the Lionel Messi-led Argentina side are one of the strongest contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2022. He said:

"But I'm sure he's desperate for it and I'm sure his teammates are desperate for it. I think be careful on, 'Messi deserves a World Cup' - he's got to go out, like he's done in all the years and earn the right."

"Him and his team-mates to give themselves a chance of winning the World Cup. But they are certainly in the mix."

Argentina have started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in the worst possible manner, losing 2-1 against Saudi Arabia on 22 November. Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead from the spot in the 10th minute. However, goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari helped Saudi Arabia complete a 2-1 upset.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have a tricky group to navigate at FIFA World Cup

Argentina have made life incredibly hard for themselves, losing to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. The Middle-East country seemed like the weakest in Group C, at least on paper, but have completely changed the equation of the group.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi urges Argentina fans to keep believing Messi urges Argentina fans to keep believing 💙 https://t.co/UnYBCB2WTo

Poland and Mexico are both a lot stronger in comparison to Saudi Arabia, which means Argentina will have elevate their game significantly in their upcoming fixtures.

Despite a bad day for Argentina in office, Messi created yet another record by becoming the first-ever Argentina player to score in four World Cups.

