"They’ve got goals" - Mark Lawrenson predicts scoreline for Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result of Liverpool's Premier League game at Sheffield United on Wednesday (December 6).

The Reds are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 home win over Fulham in their last league outing at the weekend. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno's 20th-minute own goal was cancelled out by Harry Wilson four minutes later.

Summer signing Alexis Mac Alister opened his account for the Reds seven minutes before half-time. However, Kenny Tete made it 2-2 in the third minute of stoppage time.

Bobby de Cordova-Reid seemed to have scored an 80th-minute winner for Fulham. However, Wataru Endo and Trent-Alexander Arnold scored in the last three minutes of regulation time to turn the game on its head.

The last-gasp win took the Reds to second in the standings, just two points behind leaders Arsenal after 14 games. Meanwhile, Sheffield are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just one point from 14 games, having won just once all season.

Sheffield are coming off a 5-0 defeat at Burnley in their last outing at the weekend. Considering the visitors' abysmal form, Lawrenson predicts a comfortable win for the Reds, writing in his Paddy Power column:

"It was just a mad game for Liverpool against Fulham, but it just showed that they’ve got goals from absolutely everywhere. I’ll go for a 2-0 win for Liverpool. It will be comfortable."

The Reds' only loss this season was a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham Hotspur.

How have Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have made a good start to the season, having endured only two losses all season. One came in the Premier League at Tottenham, while the other was at Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League on matchday four.

Jurgen Klopp's side - as mentioned earlier - are only behind the Gunners in the Premier League. Meanwhile, they have sealed their berth in the Europa League knockouts with a game to spare.

Following a disappointing fifth-place league finish last term, the Reds are well on course to returning to the UEFA Champions League and win their first domestic league title since 2020.