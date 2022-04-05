"They've got good young players" - Wayne Rooney omits Cristiano Ronaldo while naming 5 stars Manchester United should build squad around

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has left Cristiano Ronaldo off the list of five players he believes the club should build a squad around. Rooney believes the Red Devils should rebuild their team around Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, and Harry Maguire.

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Along with a managerial change, the club are also expected to overhaul the squad this summer.

Wayne Rooney has named the players he believes should be at the center of United's plans for the future. Rooney told Sky Sports:

"I think Sancho will be better next year, Marcus will be better next year. They've got good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them because he brings energy, brings quality. Scott McTominay's done well."

"So they've got some good young players, you just have to get some confidence and get them believing that they're good players and perform at the best level. And then obviously, whoever the new manager is, I'm sure he'll bring his own players in and build that through."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's top goalscorer this season with 18 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his impressive goalscoring record, the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage. They are also in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign. They parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late November and appointed Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim boss until the end of the season. The German has been unable to orchestrate a turnaround in form and performances at Old Trafford.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball Wayne Rooney calls for Manchester United to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Wayne Rooney calls for Manchester United to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to stay at Manchester United this summer

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

According to si.com, Cristiano Ronaldo was considering a move away from Manchester United following the club's exit from the Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick's side are also at risk of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the league table. Antonio Conte's side also have a game in hand over the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo could, however, be forced to stay at Old Trafford this summer. The 37-year-old signed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year with United when he joined them from Juventus last summer.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He's a goal threat but the rest of the game they need more, they need young hungry players."



Wayne Rooney doesn't feel that signing Cristiano Ronaldo has worked out for Manchester United 🗣 "He's a goal threat but the rest of the game they need more, they need young hungry players."Wayne Rooney doesn't feel that signing Cristiano Ronaldo has worked out for Manchester United https://t.co/fElNwiYEh1

The Portuguese star is one of the highest earners in the Premier League and could struggle to find another club that will be willing to match his wage demands. As a result, he could stay in Manchester and see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar