"They've got a major problem" - Neil Warnock claims he wouldn't swap any of Manchester United's defenders for Middlesbrough's back 3

Former Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said Manchester United have major problems with their defensive setup. He added that he won't trade any defenders with what the Red Devils have.

United take on Middlesbrough in the fourth round of FA Cup in February. Warnock, who left the club in November last year, is confident that the team will make United's progression into the next round difficult.

Boropolis @Boropolis



High praise for Fry, Dijksteel and McNair.



#Boro | #UTB 🗣 | Neil Warnock has said he ‘wouldn’t take’ any of Manchester United’s backline over Middlesbrough’s.High praise for Fry, Dijksteel and McNair. 🗣 | Neil Warnock has said he ‘wouldn’t take’ any of Manchester United’s backline over Middlesbrough’s. High praise for Fry, Dijksteel and McNair. #Boro | #UTB https://t.co/sd9i1zlSAo

Warnock said that Manchester United have great individuals but they do not come up as a better team on the pitch. The Red Devils managed to scrape through the third round after a hard-fought win over Aston Villa.

In an exclusive conversation with talkSPORT, Warnock shared his views on the issues surrounding Manchester United. He said:

“They’ve got great individuals but not a team and I don’t see that coming. They’ve got my old team Middlesbrough in the next round of the FA Cup and I wouldn’t swap any of their defenders for the back three at Middlesbrough – Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteele and Paddy McNair.''

Warnock also made a bold claim and said that Middlesbrough's backline is better than Manchester United's. He added:

“I think they’re better than Man United‘s defence.”

The 73-year-old manager seemed concerned about defender Harry Maguire's drop in standards. He suggested United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick would support him and motivate him to do more.

Speaking on United's problems and emerging disagreements amongst the players, Warnock said:

"The team at the moment, it looks like they all look after themselves. Harry Maguire’s the captain but I think he needs help at times. I think they’ve got a major problem at the moment. For me it’s more of an arm round in an office job. It’s not his physical aspect, it’s just like everything in life is against him at the minute.''

He added:

“If you’re a manager you should have your finger on the pulse. You can tell he’s not happy, he’s not doing this and that, you’ve got to get him to one side and find out.”

Manchester United clear doubts over Denis Zakaria's potential arrival at Old Trafford

Manchester United have clarified that they are not expecting an agreement with Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria in the winter transfer window. Zakaria has been on the radar of the English club as his contract expires in the summer this year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race. Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick - but there’s still no official bid to BorussiaMore than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race. Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick - but there’s still no official bid to Borussia 🔴 #MUFCMore than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race. https://t.co/AnffDd1clQ

A report published in the Manchester Evening News claims that Rangnick has not had any conversations with the player or his agent regarding a potential deal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Reports reveal that the English club are expecting a quiet January transfer window. Rangnick has stated the team has good players in all positions and he is looking to bring them together as a potent force.

Edited by Aditya Singh