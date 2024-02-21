“They’ve got nothing to fear outside those two” - Rio Ferdinand names clubs Arsenal would want to avoid in the Champions League

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons Arsenal are one of the three teams who can win the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. He said that besides Manchester City and Real Madrid, the Gunners shouldn't be fearful of any other team.

The north London side are set to face FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Wednesday (February 21). They reached the last 16 having topped their group above PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens, and Sevilla with four wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Ahead of their clash against Porto, Ferdinand named City and Real Madrid as the only two teams who could challenge Arsenal, saying (via Metro):

"I think they can go a long way in this tournament.

"As long as they stay away from Man City and Real Madrid until maybe the semis or finals, I think they can get that far. They’ve got nothing to fear outside those two."

The Gunners have been in terrific recent form, having won their last five games with an aggregate scoreline of 21-2. Ferdinand heaped praise on their attackers, saying:

"Odegaard scoring the other day, a couple of goals. Saka scoring again. Those two creative players can define a match. When they’re in form, add Martinelli to that, they’re a threat for anyone."

Arsenal won their last two games with an aggregate scoreline of 11-0, beating West Ham United 6-0 and Burnley 5-0.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Champions League knockout round challenge

The Gunners have been in terrific form in the Premier League post the winter break. However, they are now set to return to the Champions League after their last group game back on December 17.

Arsenal are arguably the favorites to qualify for the next round but manager Mikel Arteta understands how tricky the competition can get. In a pre-match press conference, he highlighted the need for his side to be fully prepared, saying:

"We know how tricky it is. We’ve been two or three months out of the competition and now we are going to face a really different stage of it. All the teams are very, very tough, we have little time to prepare the games, and the ball is rolling. You have to be very ready because the teams are very prepared and very dangerous."

Arsenal's Round of 16 competitor FC Porto finished second in their group in the Champions League this season with four wins and two defeats. They were level on points with leaders Barca, showing some good form in the group stages.