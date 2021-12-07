"They've both got one hell of a job" - Rio Ferdinand names 2 Manchester United stars who could struggle to get into starting XI

Rio Ferdinand believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will find it tough to regain their spot in the Manchester United starting XI under Ralf Rangnick.
The new Manchester United boss likes his full-backs to romp forward with the ball and deliver telling crosses for the attackers. Speaking about the difficulty this might cause Wan-Bissaka and Shaw, Ferdinand said:
"I've got to be honest, Wan-Bissaka has got a hell of a job getting back in this team. The same for Luke Shaw. They've both got one hell of a job. One thing this manager likes is full-backs who can actually play and get on the ball."
Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand added:
"As well as doing the other stuff like pressing, he wants output with the ball. That's the weakest part of Wan-Bissaka's game, there's going to be a big fight for him to get back into this team."
Diogo Dalot has replaced Aaron-Wan Bissaka at right-back, while Alex Telles has come in for the injured Luke Shaw at left-back. Both incoming players have done well in Manchester United's recent run and will likely continue to start in upcoming games.
Speaking after Manchester United's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, Dalot told the club's website:
"It's what I'm here for. It's not easy when you're outside [the starting XI] and you don't play as much. But it's our job to stay ready and I think I was doing a fantastic job outside the pitch being ready. Now that the opportunity has come, I feel I need to keep going and give everything when I'm on the pitch too."
Manchester United enter a new era under Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick earlier this month as the interim head coach at the club. The 63-year-old tactician is known for his 'gegenpressing' brand of football. There has been a lot of talk about Rangnick bringing his high-pressing game to Old Trafford as well.
Speaking about the current situation at the club and how he intends to change Manchester United, the German said:
"I have to take them (Manchester United) and accept where they currently are. They are experienced and smart enough to know that. I cannot turn the players we have into the pressing monsters I want them to be within two, three or four weeks."
"You have to be aware of what kind of players you have and where they stand. I cannot ask things of them that they can’t deliver right now. My football is definitely not a slow waltz! I am not that far apart from Jurgen Klopp in terms of our ideas about a style of football. That’s no secret."